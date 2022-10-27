Drawbridge Appoints William Haney as Chief Executive Officer

Business and operations leader will leverage his robust experience scaling financial services and technology companies as demand for cybersecurity software and services soars

Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced it has named William (Bill) Haney as CEO and appointed him to its board of directors. Today's CEO appointment represents the next step in Drawbridge's rapid expansion strategy as the company continues its growth to meet intense market demand for cybersecurity software and services for alternative asset managers. As part of this plan, Drawbridge Founder and Board of Directors' member Jason Elmer will become President, continuing to guide the company's long-term vision and innovation strategy as Drawbridge evolves its next generation platform and customer experience to extend its market leading position.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005634/en/

"Bill is an accomplished leader who has steered some of the world's most innovative and disruptive technology companies. The breadth and depth of his operational and hands-on experience scaling global businesses is unmatched, and the board and I are excited to have selected Bill as our next CEO," said Jason Elmer, Founder and President of Drawbridge. "Bill's proven leadership skills will be invaluable to Drawbridge and our customers as we accelerate our global growth and continue to set the bar for innovation, customer service and cybersecurity excellence in the alternative investment industry."

Haney is a financial services industry veteran with extensive board experience and a track record implementing high growth strategies, managing rapid change and scaling international sales, operations and technology investments. He formerly served as CEO of Credit Benchmark, a pioneer in the creation of bank-sourced consensus credit ratings, and BISAM, a provider of performance, attribution, risk, GIPS composites management and reporting solutions that was acquired by FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS in 2017. Throughout his career, Haney has held multiple senior roles at Thomson Financial and Thomson Reuters, among other international businesses. He also served as investor and non-executive chair of Alva (sold to Falfurrias Capital Partners in 2021) and most recently Enhesa, a market leader in helping companies track and understand global regulations for employee and consumer safety.

"The passionate and committed team at Drawbridge has built an extraordinary company with a product, vision and commitment to customers that are unmatched across the industry. It is my privilege to join this talented group and help drive forward Drawbridge's mission," said Bill Haney. "In only a few years, more than 1,000 alternative investment managers have selected Drawbridge to help proactively manage their complete cybersecurity requirements and reduce their business risk. I'm excited to work alongside Jason and the leadership team as we begin the next stage of our growth journey, extend Drawbridge's all-in-one platform and give alternative investment managers the solutions they need to keep their assets safe and comply with SEC and other regulations."

2022 has been an exceptional year for Drawbridge. In September, the company received a transformative strategic growth investment from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has partnered with over 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. In addition, the industry continues to recognize Drawbridge for its market-defining offerings, with recent wins of "Best Cyber-Security Service" at the 2022 HFM US Services Awards and "IT Provider: Cyber Security" at the 2022 Drawdown Awards.

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry. Its proprietary platform helps firms manage their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements while combatting sophisticated cyber threats and third-party risks. Drawbridge's platform connects business, compliance and IT to empower firms to centralize and manage their security programs, improve their risk profile and raise institutional capital. With a tested team focused on value delivery and a 1,000+ strong customer base, Drawbridge offers unmatched customer service and flexibility to help businesses proactively manage their cyber programs, plan for growth and reduce complexity. For more information, visit https://drawbridgeco.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005634/en/