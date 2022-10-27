Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,455 in the last 365 days.

Seats available in trapper education course Nov. 19 in Salmon

Idaho Fish and Game will host a trapper education course in Salmon on November 19.  The course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fish and Game Regional Office, 99 Highway 93 North.

Advanced registration is required, and class size will be limited.  To register, go online to Fish and Game’s website or visit the Fish and Game office in Salmon.  Participants must be at least 9 years of age. 

The interactive course provides students with hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors. Basic trapping techniques with safety, ethical trapper behavior, and avoiding non-target catches are emphasized throughout. Other topics covered include trapping regulations, equipment selection and maintenance. 

Idaho trappers who purchased their first trapping license after June 30, 2011 are required to attend a mandatory trapper education course before they can purchase a trapping license. Anyone intending to trap wolves must attend wolf trapper education course prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags. Those who intend to trap wolves that did not possess an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 are required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education courses. 

For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.

You just read:

Seats available in trapper education course Nov. 19 in Salmon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.