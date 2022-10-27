Detechtion Technologies Welcomes Doug Rauenzahn as Vice President of Product
Doug Rauenzahn joins Detechtion Technologies as VP Product to oversee strategic priorities and market expansions of Detechtion's entire product suite.
Since his start in May, Doug’s experience, leadership, and energy have proven to be a perfect fit for Detechtion and its goals. We are proud to have him on the team.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detechtion Technologies, the Houston‐based asset performance management solutions provider, welcomes Doug Rauenzahn as Vice President of Product. In this role, Mr. Rauenzahn will manage the Product department while overseeing strategic priorities and market expansions of
— Chris Smith, President & CEO
Detechtion’s entire product suite, including Enbase, Enalysis, and Fieldlink.
“I am excited to join the Detechtion team with their powerful combination of such great people and innovative products,” said Mr. Rauenzahn. “Together, that combination creates a solid foundation to build from as the company looks to expand into new segments. I am honored to come aboard and help
drive that vision.”
Doug brings with him over 25 years of experience in technology businesses including most recently running the Theta Automation & Optimization software business at ChampionX as Senior Business Director. Prior to joining Theta, he held various roles in Weatherford’s Production Optimization software
business including leading product management and global business development.
“Detechtion has focused on expanding our asset optimization technologies beyond the oilfield. As our products become more intelligent, their versatility expands and can go on to serve additional segments as the industry goes through the latest energy transition,” said Chris Smith, President and CEO at Detechtion. “Since his start in May, Doug’s experience, leadership, and energy have proven to be a perfect fit for Detechtion and its goals. We are proud to have him on the team.”
Mr. Rauenzahn holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Cal Poly ‐ San Luis Obispo.
About Detechtion:
Established in 1999, Detechtion Technologies is a leader in real‐time asset performance management solutions for Energy companies. Built on a foundation of subject matter expertise, digital twins, and data analytics, our solutions enable our customers to operate more sustainably, while increasing productivity
and reducing costs. By utilizing Detechtion’s rapidly deployed cloud solutions to connect and manage tens of thousands of remote assets and processes across the globe, our customers save millions annually.
Erica Moorman
Detechtion Technologies
emoorman@detechtion.com