A List Group Holdings Launch its $300 Billion Property Fund to Create Zero-Emission Cities
A List Group Holdings, Corporation, a real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce that it will launch its $300 Billion Real Estate Fund by November 2022
Always win before the corner, You never know what surprises you at the corner”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A List Group Holdings is expanding its $300 Billion Real Estate Fund offering to the industry as a global leader as a real estate investment company.
— Luqmaan Samie
Luqmaan Samie, Chairman and Director of A List Group Holdings, said the $300 Billion Real Estate Fund would allow us to expand into vulnerable towns across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. We will invest in long-term growth companies with similar interests for projects in the area.
Asked why he wanted to launch the $300 Billion Real Estate Fund, Mr. Samie plans to re-develop cities into zero-emission zones to lower contributions to climate change. Climatic changes and temperatures have risen to an all-time high. A List Group Holdings and other institutions should take action to kick-start the zero-emissions trend globally for a greener future for our people worldwide.
Mr. Samie continued, “The first phase of the project, which runs until 2033, will cost $1.5 trillion, with about half of that will be covered by the $300 Billion Real Estate Fund, he said. Our internal and external team will seek to raise from institutional wealth funds in the region, private investors in the United States, United Kingdom and abroad, and an initial public offering of A List Group Holdings itself on the New York and London Stock Exchange by 2026-- an idea Mr. Samie first announced in 2017.
Since our launch in 2017, raising over $453 million in capital from pre-seed to series D in 2022, the new $300 Billion Real Estate Fund will boost A List Group Holdings into its subsequent investment strategy company growth for our next business journey, to continuously serve our occupier demands globally.
About A List Group Holdings
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Manhattan, NY, A List Group Holdings is a real estate investment firm creating value with commercial property in the United States, United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, with 15,940 units worth $2,1 Billion.
A List Group Holdings has made its shareholders and occupier demands the focus of its business model and has grown into a billion-dollar portfolio in under 60 months. We currently hold offices in New York, London, and Cape Town.
