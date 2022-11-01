American Fence Company Celebrates 26 Years of Excellence

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, U.S., November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fence Company has been honored with an Arizona Corporate Excellence award for the 26th consecutive year. American Fence was recognized in the “Top Private Company” category by Phoenix Business Journal, sponsor of the Arizona Corporate Excellence awards.

American Fence Company’s records stretch back to 1997, when they were recognized as an “Arizona Top 100” company. The format of the award changed in 2005, when they won their first of seventeen consecutive “Top Private Company” awards (which recognize the top fifty highest grossing private companies in the state).

American Fence Company operates in four divisions: American Rent-A-Fence®, Permanent Construction, Material Sales, and Manufacturing. They oﬀer rental fence panels, perfect for temporarily securing job sites, construction zones, and special events. American Fence Company’s Permanent Construction division offers installation of chain link fence, ornamental iron, welded wire fence systems, horse and livestock corrals, and custom projects. Typical applications include commercial and industrial sites, large scale perimeter solar fencing, and High Security Fencing including crash rated bollards, gates, and fences for military installations, data centers, and other sensitive corporate projects. Material Sales offers contractors, consumers, and government agencies fence and related supplies. American Fence Company’s manufacturing division includes American Tube and Pipe, chain link weaving machines, and their own custom fabricated iron fence.

Daniel Van Denburgh, American Fence’s President and CEO acknowledged, “This award is a testament to the dedication of our hard working team, who provide industry leading service and products. We are proud to serve our customers while always keeping our core values of teamwork, integrity and safety at the forefront.”

About American Fence - Established in 1948 and based in Phoenix, AZ, American Fence Company is a nationally recognized fence industry leader providing the highest level of products and service for all your fencing needs.

