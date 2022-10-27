Cruise Planners–Cruise Happy Travel's Danielle Peterson Tops List of Best of Howard County
Howard Magazine readers chose Danielle Peterson as the best travel agent in Howard County, MD.COLUMBIA, MD, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cruise Planners–Cruise Happy Travel, a land and cruise vacation travel agency, announced today that it was named the winner of the Best of Howard County award in the travel agent category. The award recognizes the high quality of service the agency provides its clients, and the level of attention and detail maintained by franchise owner Danielle Peterson.
“Over the last three years, we made a concerted effort to reach out to Howard County residents to provide a personalized travel planning experience,” said Peterson, who lives in Wilde Lake. “Columbia is home for me, so being able to meet with travelers, especially after a pandemic, is fulfilling.”
The Best of Howard County is an annual survey that gives Howard Magazine readers the opportunity to select their favorite businesses, events, and personalities through an online poll. More than 34,500 votes were cast in this year’s readers’ poll, culling a list of the 74 top people to know, places to go, and things to do.
Cruise Planners–Cruise Happy Travel is a locally-owned franchise specializing in independent (solo) travelers, families, businesses, and groups; destination weddings and honeymoons; and incentive travel. Peterson has been designated as a Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Elite Cruise Counsellor. She is the only travel agent listed in CLIA’s online directory in Howard County, MD with this distinction.
“Local clients are an important part of our business. It is always satisfying for me when someone local calls because it’s an opportunity to work with a neighbor,” said Peterson, who lives in Wilde Lake. “Being recognized in the community is just an added bonus, and one for which I am truly appreciative.”
About Cruise Planners
Cruise Planners, an independently owned and operated home-based franchise, is part of the Signature Travel Network and the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise company in the travel industry. Cruise Planners’ travel professionals independently book amazing vacation and travel experiences for their clients around the world. Cruise Planners franchise owner Danielle Peterson is based in Columbia, Maryland, and specializes in family, group and solo travel. For more information, please visit www.cruisehappytravel.com.
