Diegnan Statement on Allocation of Federal Funding for Clean School Bus Program

Trenton – Senator Patrick J. Diegnan Jr., Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and the driving force behind New Jersey’s electric school bus program, issued the following statement on the Biden-Harris Administration’s announcement to allocate $2.5 billion to New Jersey School Districts from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program:

“As a state, we have goals to significantly lower our carbon emissions and become a greener place to live. This financial allocation from the Biden-Harris administration will aid and expedite our transition from the conventional diesel-fueled buses to those with zero-emissions. Diesel buses are known to emit greenhouse gases and carcinogens, both of which contribute to climate change and threaten exposed individuals with elevated lifetime risks of developing cancer, asthma, and heart disease. With continued support from the federal government’s Clean School Bus program and other initiatives, we are on track to achieve and possibly exceed our environmental goals.”