Stack Bill to Protect Residents Against Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Advances

Trenton – In an effort to better protect residents from carbon monoxide poisoning, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Brian Stack that would require multiple dwelling residences to include monitored carbon monoxide detectors.

“Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas that can be life-threatening if someone has prolonged contact with it,” said Senator Stack (D-Hudson). “Each year, over 20,000 Americans visit emergency rooms from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning, with individuals aged 65 and older being the most likely to succumb to the poisoning. Earlier this month, eleven Newark residents were hospitalized after experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning at their elderly apartment residence. It is imperative that we put measures in place to ensure that the presence of carbon monoxide is caught early, as there is potential to save dozens of lives from unnecessary death.”

The bill, S-2788, would require that any hotel or multiple dwelling unit that is required to be equipped with a monitored fire alarm system also include a monitored carbon monoxide system. A monitored carbon monoxide system is a carbon monoxide sensor device that, in addition to sounding a localized siren or alert, would also transmit a notification to local emergency services of a potential carbon monoxide emergency, requiring their response to the location.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.