Contently Named Leader in G2 Enterprise Content Creation Software for 8th Consecutive Time

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently is honored to announce it has receive G2's designation as the Leader in Enterprise Content Creation Software for the 8th consecutive time.



Every quarter, G2 releases its Best Software Products awards in various categories. The Fall 2022 results are in, and Contently is proud to announce that we were named Leader in several key categories, including content analytics, freelancer platforms, and more.

"At Contently, we are always looking for ways to improve," says Ashley Allen, Head of Product. "G2's awards allow us to reflect on our strengths and areas for improvement. This input fuels our product roadmap, enabling us to continually improve our platform and provide the functionality our customers want."

Contently also received accolades for the Easiest to Do Business With, Easiest Administration, Easiest Set Up for Enterprise, and more.

"Our customers are so important to us," shares Bryn Caruso, Head of Customer Success. "We are excited to see our clients' satisfaction shine through in these reports."

Contently ranked in high customer satisfaction in the following categories:

Customizable Templated Workflows - 94%

User, Role, and Access Management - 91%

Internal Communication - 90%



G2 reports that 99% of Contently users rated the platform 4 or 5 stars, and 91% said they would likely recommend Contently to an industry peer.

"Our mission is to help marketers and creative professionals create high-performance content at scale," shares Brooke Gocklin, Editor-in-Chief. "We are thrilled that our platform is the Leader for Enterprise Content Creation, and we look forward to helping our clients achieve greater impact through content marketing campaigns."

To learn more about Contently and the G2 Fall 2022 awards, download the Fall G2 reports or visit www.contently.com.

About Contently

Contently's content marketing platform makes it easy to create high-performing content and measure its impact down to the dollar. Our powerful content marketing platform and world-class freelance network give brands everything they need to create stories that delight their audience, build deep relationships, and drive results.

Contently is fully remote, headquartered in New York City, and proud to receive numerous honors, including G2's #1 Enterprise Content Creation Solution and Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice. We've also been recognized by AdAge, Crain's, Fortune, and Inc. as a Best Place to Work.

