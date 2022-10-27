Global Shares Expands into Alberta

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Shares, an Irish fintech company, is opening its largest North American office in Alberta as part of its North American expansion.

Invest Alberta worked with Global Shares, which was recently acquired by J.P. Morgan, to promote Alberta’s vast pool of highly skilled fintech talent, affordable real estate, and rapid growth in the tech sector.

The Calgary office is Global Shares’ first in Canada and third in North America. After several trial office openings in other North American cities, Global Shares recognized Calgary as an innovation hub for new and upcoming talent in technology. With its expansion into Alberta, the company is projecting to hire 100 new employees within the next two to three years.

Global Shares produces and maintains an employee equity management platform that is a tool for managing equity compensation plans for companies. Global Shares manages $200 billion worth of assets and has focused on increasing expansion opportunities by looking further into North American fintech markets.

Global Shares’ Calgary office will house a call centre to support clients and stakeholders. The company plans to scale its IT capabilities by 100 per cent, expanding its impact and creating new employment opportunities in the province.

After connecting during a mission to Ireland back in March 2022, Invest Alberta supported Global Shares’ new venture to Alberta, helping the company secure real estate, develop employee attraction and retention strategies, and, in collaborated with the Irish Alberta Trade Association (IATA) and Enterprise Ireland, facilitate the company’s move to Alberta.

“There is a palpable sense of excitement in the city of Calgary, which offers the energy of a large metropolitan city, a warm and welcoming spirit, as well as a thriving technology and innovation sector. The city has so many similarities with Global Shares – from its entrepreneurial spirit, and diverse, skilled, friendly workforce, to being front runners in digital transformation. The city's wide range of outdoor leisure and recreational activities were also important factors in our decision to invest in Calgary, as it offers such an attractive work life balance. Calgary ticks all our boxes, and we are delighted to welcome our new team onboard. We’re a global leader for the equity incentive services industry, and a ‘Best in Tech’ Great Place to Work® accredited workplace. Our new Canada base allows us to provide even more local expertise and support to our growing client base in this region at a very exciting time for Global Shares. Looking ahead the sky is the limit in terms of our future growth potential.”

Stephen Tabb, HR Director, Global Shares

“Once again, Calgary’s tech and innovation sector proves its strength. The announcement by Global Shares that it will be opening its largest North American office and first Canadian office in Calgary is a sign of confidence in the Calgary and Alberta economies and growing tech scenes. I’m excited to see how Global Shares will grow in Alberta and how it will also help grow our tech and innovation sector.”

Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation

“The Ireland Alberta Trade Association is delighted in the Global Shares decision to set up and grow an office in Calgary, further strengthening the long relationship between Alberta and Ireland. The strong talent pool, direct air service, access to markets and a burgeoning fintech sector made Calgary a logical choice for Global Shares.”

Laureen Regan, President, Ireland Alberta Trade Association

“Alberta’s thriving fintech sector and abundance of skilled and educated talent made the province the clear location of choice for Global Shares’ expansion. Alberta’s welcoming business environment also demonstrates once again its ability to attract high-value, high-impact investments in innovative financial services.”

Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

About Global Shares

Global Shares, a J.P. Morgan company, is a leading global fintech company which simplifies employee ownership for companies in the UK and worldwide. Founded in 2005, Global Shares has developed a cloud-based, global technology platform that provides equity management solutions to clients with employees across multiple jurisdictions. Global Shares’ employee ownership solutions cover the entire company lifecycle and caters to corporates worldwide. The combination of Global Shares and J.P. Morgan provides new, innovative capabilities to private and public companies globally and helps employees manage their wealth. Global Shares won Technology Ireland’s 2021 ‘Technology Company of the Year’ and it is a ‘Best in Tech’ Great Place to Work® accredited workplace. It has been a Deloitte Fast 50™ company since 2017, when it won FinTech Company of the Year.

For more information please visit: www.globalshare.com

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta is engaging the world and providing high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, we have helped investors commit $20 billion and up to 10,000 jobs into Alberta.

For more information please visit: www.investalberta.ca

Lori DeLuca, Director, Communications & Stakeholder Relations Invest Alberta 1 403 861 9968 lori.deluca@investalberta.ca Aine Bonner, Head of Marketing & PR Global Shares 00 353 87 945 3720 abonner@globalshares.com