Mineworx Announces Name Change

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced that the Corporation will change its name to “Regenx Tech Corp.” effective October 31, 2022. The common shares of the Corporation will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange with the new trading symbol “RGX” at market open on Monday, October 31 , 2022. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital. The new name and branding are appropriate for the future direction of the Corporation. The new brand symbolizes how the Corporation is entering a new dynamic sector by building off the past foundation. Management of the Corporation considers it important that the name of the Corporation be associated with its environmentally friendly material processing technology for marketing and business development purposes.



Common share certificates bearing the previous company name “Mineworx Technologies Ltd.”, continue to be valid in the settlement of trades and will only be replaced with certificates bearing the new name upon transfer. The Corporation is not requesting, and shareholders are not required to, exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.mineworx.net

