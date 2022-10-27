Tricol Biomedical Recognized as Top Wound Care Solutions Provider

Tricol’s Chito+™ Has the Power to Address Hemostasis In and Out of the Hospital

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Outlook has recognized Tricol Biomedical as a Top Wound Care Solutions provider in its annual Wound Care Solutions issue. The publication, which includes a profile of Tricol, highlights the top ten companies that are advancing the standard of wound care with specialized products that deliver top-quality solutions to patients around the world.

“We are honored to be included on this prestigious list with other groundbreaking companies in the wound care space,” commented Christopher Rowland, Tricol’s President and CEO. “Innovative technologies like Chito+™ – Tricol’s proprietary version of chitosan made from shrimp shells – can be applied to patients in numerous situations when bleeding is an issue – in and out of the hospital – and we are proud to advance patient care globally.”

For more than 20 years, Tricol has been a world leader in advanced acute wound care innovation and is dedicated to expanding technologies, platforms, and applications to improve and save lives around the globe. Through strong scientific background, a highly skilled team, and significant emphasis on research and development, Tricol has established itself as a global hemostasis devices company that continues to innovate and deliver on its mission to achieve zero preventable deaths due to blood loss. The company holds over 60 patents with its technology documented in over 30 clinical publications. Tricol manufacturers its life-saving Chito+™ hemostatic gauze and bandage families but is also focused on future implantable offerings with controlled dissolution, meaning they effectively control bleeding, but then are dissolved sufficiently for the body to pass.

About Tricol Biomedical

Tricol Biomedical, a privately held medical device company dedicated to saving lives through innovative hemostatic and wound care solutions, is fully committed to life-saving innovation in bleeding control and wound care technology. Tricol Biomedical's proprietary Chito+ products, such as the HemConTM and OneStopTM product lines, are designed to meet a variety of medical needs. These devices are used to stop bleeding from trauma and in a wide variety of medical procedures requiring bleeding management. The original HemCon Bandage was designed in partnership with the U.S. Army to save the lives of soldiers who suffered traumatic injuries on the battlefield. In 2016, Tricol acquired the full HemCon product line, which can be found today in hospitals, outpatient settings, emergency clinics, and by consumers at home, work, or school.

