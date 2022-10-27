Waterdog Technology Solutions Unleashes a New Image in a Brand Revamp
Waterdog, an experienced and innovative IT services company, has fully completed and enacted a modernized rebranding in celebration of their 20th anniversary.
We lay out your options, educate you on the pros and cons of each, and guide you to the best, most cost-effective solution.”DEVON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2002, Waterdog offers 20 years of experience in delivering personalized and quality IT services to a wide variety of SMBs requiring ongoing technical support. Owner and CEO, Fred Robinson’s objective is to provide industry knowledge, technical skills, and expertise to develop long-term and effective partnerships with each client.
— Fred Robinson
As the company has grown over the last two decades, and with the ever-advancing world of technology, the brand refresh was implemented to reflect these changes. Waterdog began the rebranding with the simplification of their name, formerly Waterdog Computer Works, to Waterdog and adding a tagline to further communicate their well-versed and savvy industry knowledge, “Technology Solutions Unleashed.” Additionally, new verbiage was incorporated throughout Waterdog’s marketing to relate their services with their company mascot and love for dogs. The modifications are present on Waterdog’s social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn), as well as through the relaunching of a new and improved website. The visual changes include a new and calming color scheme of green, navy blue, and white, as well as a simplified and modernized logo. Photos were revitalized with new imagery across all online platforms. The new site offers an easy and enhanced user experience with an effective navigation. Lastly, two internal changes were made to the Waterdog brand, a new web domain and email addresses. Their website can now be found at waterdogtechsolutions.com, and they can be reached via email at info@waterdogtechsolutions.com.
The rebranding does not affect Waterdog’s current and overall services, quality, and mission. “We lay out your options, educate you on the pros and cons of each, and guide you to the best, most cost-effective solution,” says Robinson. “And with these changes, we’re still the same great service providers.” Waterdog’s aim is for clients to leave their technology frustrations with them, and they’ll take it from there- simple. With friendly expert technicians available 24/7, clients will have peace of mind being serviced with top-notch industry knowledge and ever-evolving expertise.
Waterdog is a leading industry expert in technology solutions/services, celebrating 20 plus years of professional IT support, offering Managed IT Solutions, 24/7 IT Help Desk, Cybersecurity, VoIP Phone Services, Cloud Solutions, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Microsoft Office 365, and Networking & System Procurement. They offer solutions to help keep businesses moving in and outside of the office. Waterdog’s corporate office is based in Devon, Pennsylvania, and the company services Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Bucks counties. Learn more about Waterdog at their new website here: https://waterdogtechsolutions.com/.
