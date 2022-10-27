Mark Thurman Named TWRA Fisheries Division Chief

NASHVILLE --- Mark Thurman has been named Fisheries Division Chief of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. A 36-year veteran for the TWRA, he moves into his new role after serving as the Fisheries Program Manager in TWRA’s Region III (Upper Cumberland, Chattanooga area) for the past 12 years.

As Fisheries Division Chief, Thurman will be responsible for the coordination of management programs for fisheries programs across the state. He will develop fisheries policies for divisional resources, the public, and TWRA. He will also prepare and present proclamations to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.

“We are excited to welcome Mark Thurman into this new role with the agency,” said Jason Maxedon TWRA Executive Director. “His proven track record of leadership and commitment to the conservation and management of fish populations and habitats will make him an asset to the agency as chief of the Fisheries Division.”

Thurman has served the TWRA in a variety of roles. He began his TWRA career in 1986 as a part-time wildlife technician in TWRA Region III. From 1994-96, he served as a wildlife technician for Region IV(East Tennessee) Reservoir Fisheries and then became a Wildlife Manger 1 for Region IV Reservoir Fisheries for eight years.

In 2004-05, he was a Species Survey Manager 1 in Region IV. In 2005, he moved to Region III, serving as Conservation Planner for five years before becoming the Regional Fisheries Program manager.

Thurman has had many responsibilities and accomplishments during his career. He has represented the Agency on various committees, outreach projects, and the Agency’s strategic planning. A native of Spring City, he holds a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries science and a master’s in biology, both from Tennessee Tech University.

