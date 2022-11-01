We explored the secrets of Sagist Group's Rapid growth

VOGUE MAGAZINE BEST FURNITURE DESIGN & MANUFACTURER AWARD 2022 SAGIST GROUP SHOWROOM METIN DURMAZ FAMOUS ARCHITECT

Sagist Group CEO Metin Durmaz, What kind of special limited edition products does he design and produce for famous people and the rich?

ÜSKüDAR, ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cities where Sagist Group Companies have their primary investments; It is Istanbul, London, Paris, Lisbon, Vienna, Munich, and California.

SAGIST GROUP, a world giant in the field of special production and luxury furniture, Sagist Group President Metin Durmaz, who has designed hotels, villas, hospitals, restaurants, and schools in many parts of the world and also produces their furniture, makes a name for himself with every project he takes part in.

While Sagist Group provides services in 47 countries of the world, it also maintains its growth targets and continues its activities comprehensively in accordance with these targets.

Sagist Group has realized as the only 7-star hotel in Africa with the 7-star hotel it has established in Africa. The company, which made an agreement of 15 million dollars, only made this agreement for furniture design and production. Metin Durmaz has made a name for himself with similar projects in many countries such as Democratic Congo, England London, USA Nigeria.

While Sagist Group President Metin Durmaz proves his name and existence to the whole world with his extensive work in his inner world, he also stands out with his personal life and philanthropic identity. The business person who has done a lot of help during the pandemic period is also married and has a child in his private life.

Metin Durmaz, in his interview with Vogue Paris Magazine; "Before I design my customers' hotels or houses, I always ask them, "What is the main thing you desire?" and then I knead their dreams and styles in the dough of perfection. Thus, they will have a house or hotel that is special and beyond perfect only for my Customer. The quality of our products has already been approved all over the world. I thank God for this outstanding talent he has given me and for our excellent team." said.

SAGIST GROUP RECEIVES AWARDS:

2022 - Businessman of the Year

2022 - EUROPE BEST CUSTOM-MADE FACTORY AWARD

2021 - EUROPE BEST CONTRACT FURNITURE MANUFACTURER AWARD

2020 - INTERNATIONAL ARCH OF EUROPE AWARD

2019 - BEST CONTRACT FURNITURE FACTORY FIVE STAR DIAMOND AWARD

2018 - THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF HOSPITALITY SCIENCES

SAGIST GROUP LUXURY FURNITURE FACTORY Made in TURKEY HOTEL FURNITURE & VILLA FURNITURE