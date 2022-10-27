Image One Name a 2022 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur
Commercial Cleaning Franchise Selected as One of the Top 150 Franchises for Military Vets Seeking a Strong Business OpportunityROLLING MEADOWS, IL, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One, a leading national commercial cleaning franchise, was recognized as one of the top 150 franchises for veterans in 2022 by Entrepreneur. The ranking, which is featured in the October/November issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the franchises that provide certain benefits for veterans as well as those who have a high number of current franchisees who are veterans. Image One was ranked No. 65.
“It’s rewarding to receive this recognition from, Entrepreneur, a leading voice of truth in the franchise industry. We pride ourselves in being a franchise that puts veterans first and supports them as they transition and seek to be their own boss,” said Tim Conn, President and co-Founder of Image One. “We’re so grateful for what they’ve done for our country and provide a system that provides a unique opportunity for them. Our franchise gives them all the resources they need to launch and grow a commercial cleaning franchise.”
This year, nearly 500 companies applied to be considered for Entrepreneur’s annual ranking of the top franchises for veterans. To determine this year’s top 150 from that pool, the editors evaluated their systems based on several factors, including the incentives they offer veterans (such as franchise fee discounts), how many of their units are owned by veterans currently, whether they offer any franchise giveaways or contests for veterans, and more. The editors also considered each company’s 2022 Franchise 500 score, based on an analysis of 150-plus data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
“This is one of the lists of the year that I am most excited to share with our franchisor partners and our audience,” said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. “The 150 companies featured here represent not just wonderful opportunities for anyone to start their entrepreneurial journey but go the extra step to provide even more support and appreciation for our veterans who have proven their ability to work hard, navigate challenges, and understand the importance of teamwork in achieving success.”
To view Image One in the Top 150 Franchises for Veterans list, pick up the October/November issue of Entrepreneur magazine on newsstands now or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/imageoneusa/335016.
###
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Cape Coral, and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com.
