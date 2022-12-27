Plantations International Expands Its Cryptocurrency Acceptance Policy
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plantations International group of companies is very pleased to announce that as of November 10, 2022 it is expanding its Bitcoin and cryptocurrency policy to include incoming payments from its clients.
This policy shift has been a long time in the making and is a direct result of feedback from internal and external stakeholders. Cryptocurrencies led by Bitcoin have become more and more accepted as forms of payment by the general public over the years. Offering such alternative payment solutions is just one of the many ways in which Plantations International is leveraging technology to serve its clients better.
Plantations International believes that block chain technologies will improve clients transactional costs and and offers a whole new level of convenience for all its clients around the world. Clients paying with Cryptocurrency may do so through their usual crypto applications by scanning Plantations International's provided QR code or entering its numeric address. Plantations International is capable of accepting major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether USD (USDT) for its Mango and Durian projects.
About Plantations International
With offices, plantations, and representatives across Asia, Europe, and Africa, the Plantations International group of companies is a multinational plantation and farm management company that specializes in providing sustainable agricultural and forestry or "agroforestry" asset management services for its clients. Plantations International has clients ranging from private individuals to corporate and institutional clients. We put teamwork, innovation, and our passion for creating "Ethical & Sustainable Capital" at the heart of everything we do.
Marvin Lee
This policy shift has been a long time in the making and is a direct result of feedback from internal and external stakeholders. Cryptocurrencies led by Bitcoin have become more and more accepted as forms of payment by the general public over the years. Offering such alternative payment solutions is just one of the many ways in which Plantations International is leveraging technology to serve its clients better.
Plantations International believes that block chain technologies will improve clients transactional costs and and offers a whole new level of convenience for all its clients around the world. Clients paying with Cryptocurrency may do so through their usual crypto applications by scanning Plantations International's provided QR code or entering its numeric address. Plantations International is capable of accepting major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether USD (USDT) for its Mango and Durian projects.
About Plantations International
With offices, plantations, and representatives across Asia, Europe, and Africa, the Plantations International group of companies is a multinational plantation and farm management company that specializes in providing sustainable agricultural and forestry or "agroforestry" asset management services for its clients. Plantations International has clients ranging from private individuals to corporate and institutional clients. We put teamwork, innovation, and our passion for creating "Ethical & Sustainable Capital" at the heart of everything we do.
Marvin Lee
Plantations International Holdings PTE. LTD.
+65 3163 1386
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Agriculture as an Asset Class