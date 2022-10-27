Fiserv Affirms Commitment to Wisconsin with Selection of New Global Headquarters Location in Downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee becomes one of the largest fintech hubs in the Midwest

MILWAUKEE, OCT. 27, 2022 — Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a global technology leader and provider of payments and financial services solutions, today joined with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to announce the expansion of its decades-long commitment to Wisconsin with the opening of a new global headquarters location in downtown Milwaukee. The headquarters will be situated at 640 Vel R. Phillips Ave, in the historic Westown neighborhood of downtown Milwaukee.

The global headquarters project, which will include the addition of 250 jobs over five years and a $40 million investment, is contingent upon incentives currently being considered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the City of Milwaukee. All of the new jobs will be based at the new Fiserv campus, in alignment with the company’s strategy to bring people together in strategic hub locations to inspire innovation and collaboration, and to attract the best talent to best serve clients.

“Fiserv roots run deep in Wisconsin, and we’re proud to be expanding our presence and investment in the state and the local workforce. Our new world headquarters location will be a dynamic hub of collaboration and innovation, bringing our people together in an inspiring workplace to create opportunity for energizing and career growth experiences, as we lead the industry forward on behalf of our clients,” said Frank Bisignano, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “As part of our investment in this new Fiserv global headquarters, we look forward to being a force for good, as we create positive and meaningful impact and grow our presence in the increasingly vibrant downtown Milwaukee community.”

Fintech is a large and growing sector of the Wisconsin economy. “I am pleased that Fiserv has chosen to deepen its roots in Wisconsin,” said Governor Evers. “Fiserv is precisely the type of innovation-driven company we want and can well support in our state. The company’s decision to expand here says volumes about our talented and plentiful tech workforce known for its next-level skills, nimbleness and work ethic. I am grateful to Mr. Bisignano and the entire Fiserv team for the company’s investment in Wisconsin.”

Missy Hughes, WEDC Secretary and CEO, added, “Fiserv’s extraordinary growth is driven by innovation. Wisconsin is firmly planting its flag in the digital economy of the future. Fiserv’s products and solutions are emblematic of Wisconsin’s important role in the global economy. Companies like Fiserv are driving job growth and prosperity statewide. We are thrilled that Fiserv’s next chapter will be written right here in Wisconsin.”

“Milwaukee is an ideal location for Fiserv’s global headquarters, which will be a prominent showcase and physical manifestation of the company’s brand experience, and Fiserv will add significantly to the positive energy in the center of our city,” said Mayor Johnson. “This is what the power of partnerships is all about. I welcome Fiserv and the hundreds of employees coming to Westown.”

Fiserv’s new neighborhood is witnessing remarkable investment and growth. This includes projects like the Wisconsin Convention Center expansion, the new home of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Avenue with its food hall and businesses, and the nearly-complete Milwaukee Tool offices. An East-West Bus Rapid Transit line along Wisconsin Avenue will also soon begin operation to provide expanded public transit options for Fiserv’s workforce and visitors.

“Fiserv adds the forward momentum of downtown Milwaukee, where their name already boasts a rich presence at Fiserv Forum, the home of the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Milwaukee City Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump. “The City is looking forward to Fiserv and its employees bringing talent, commitment, and investment to Milwaukee.”

About the New Fiserv Global Headquarters

The new Fiserv global headquarters will feature 160,000 square feet of space in a state-of-the-art environment that will inspire innovation and collaboration in a modern campus with a techie vibe. The campus will feature a world-class client meeting and conference center, social and collaboration spaces and culinary programming to create a superior workplace experience. The location will include a dedicated associate welcome entrance and covered parking. Fiserv will invest in enhancements and pursue Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for the building.

Fiserv is focused on recruiting a diverse, tech-savvy workforce, where people can establish and grow their careers. The company was recently named a top performer on the American Opportunity Index, which ranks large companies by how well they create economic mobility for workers. The company is committed to furthering diversity and inclusion and to giving back to the people and communities where Fiserv has a presence. This includes a commitment to help minority-owned small businesses as part of the Fiserv Back2Business program. To date, the company has presented nearly 1,500 grants to local small businesses, more than 130 of which have been presented to small businesses in the Milwaukee community. In addition, Fiserv will continue its long-standing relationships with local community partners, such as Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and SHARP Literacy. Last year, the company was proud to also dedicate a Dream Court in the city’s Sherman Park neighborhood.