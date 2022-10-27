Feeling Stuck at Work and in Life? This E-Course Will Guide You to Breaking Free

Discover Your Second-Act Significance is a life-changing, multimedia e-course attendees can complete at their own pace Warwick Fairfax is the founder of Beyond the Crucible and the course guide for Discover Your Second-Act Significance

Discover Your Second Act Significance offers teaching, inspirational stories and practical action steps to move beyond ‘Is this all there is?’

We are that certain this course will change your life, change your destiny. I know from experience how rewarding it is to find and thrive in a second act of significance.” — Warwick Fairfax

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you ready to begin a new chapter in your life, one filled with deeper meaning, purpose and significance -- but you don't know where to start?

You can stop feeling that way beginning today.

Discover Your Second-Act Significance, the debut e-course from Beyond the Crucible, is a power-packed program that guides you on a journey to awaken your passions, craft a vision rooted in your talents and start creating a fulfilling second act that leaves a life legacy you'll be proud of.

It is hosted by Warwick Fairfax, the Wall Street Journal bestselling author of Crucible Leadership: Embrace Your Trials to Lead a Life of Significance and host of the weekly podcast Beyond the Crucible. The podcast's cohost, Gary Schneeberger, cohosts the course, as well.

“Our team created this course for anyone who has a nagging sense of ‘Is this all there is?’ when considering their life and career,” Fairfax explains. “That question loves to sneak up on you, because you know you have a different, better second act waiting for you. While everyone may think you're fine on the outside, only you know that on the inside, you have a greater purpose, and if you don't do something to pursue it, a part of your soul will die.”

Even if you understand your purpose, he adds, it's common to be uncertain where to go, overwhelmed by what to do, and get stuck on how to do it. So, nothing changes — and you're wondering how you got here in the first place.

The course consists of three one-hour long video modules, more than a dozen downloadable worksheets and insightful clips from Beyond the Crucible’s nine-part podcast series on Second-Act Significance that ran all of April and May.

Beyond the Crucible’s "3 Steps to Significance" process helps those who take the course craft their own unique life of significance. It does so by guiding enrollees on a journey of self-discovery to learn valuable lessons from their first act; create a vision for a life they love in their next act; and start transforming their vision into reality.

“This course will help you gain clarity on your next steps even if you're not sure where to start," Fairfax explains. "You'll discover how to start turning your vision into reality without fears holding you back and, ultimately, how to move from stuck to satisfied. You’ll find more meaning and impact in the next chapter of your life.

“Your thoughts,” he adds, “will go from ‘Is this all there is?’ to ‘This is all I want.’ ”

The course comes with a “Crucible-Proof Promise”: Beyond the Crucible promises that there is a path to discovering second-act significance, no matter how stuck you might feel today. We believe it so strongly that if for any reason you’re not 100 percent satisfied with the Discover Your Second-Act Significance course, video modules and worksheets, we will give you a full refund within 14 days. Simply send us an email at info@beyondthecrucible.com and we will refund your money.

“We are that certain this course will change your life, change your destiny,” Fairfax says. “I know from experience how rewarding it is to find and thrive in a second act of significance.”

To learn more about the course and to enroll today, visit www.secondactsignificance.com

