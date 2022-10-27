Aircraft Seat Material Market Likely to Surpass US$150.1 million in Revenue by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Aircraft Seat Material Market – Forecast (2021-2026) by IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Aircraft Seat Material Market size is forecast to reach US$150.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5 % during 2021-2026. The components used to build the seating arrangement for comfortable passenger accommodation on a flight are known as aircraft seating materials. Airline seats are intended to be lightweight, yet powerful and fire-resistant at the same time, considering passenger convenience as well. With the growing number of carriers and their ongoing efforts to update and expand their fleet, the aircraft seating material market is experiencing healthy growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1313/aircraft-seat-material-market-research-report.html



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Aircraft Seat Material Market highlights the following areas -

• Europe dominates the aircraft seat material market, owing to the increasing demand for aircraft in the region. The demand for aircraft is increasing in the region owing to the increasing population and increasing per-capita income.

• Fiberglass, a composite material made of glass fibers and polyester resin, is used for various structural and non-structural items. Owing to its ability to manufacture complex curved shapes it is often used as the aircraft seat material.

• Neoprene is a synthetic rubber material designed to be flexible, durable, resilient, and very resistant to failure and breakdown by compression and water. Owing to the durable quality of neoprene it is considered very useful in seating and other applications.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=1313



Segmental Analysis:

• The structure segment held the largest share in the aircraft seat material market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.9% by revenue during 2021-2026. Aerospace structures are often made up of thin-walled structures like plates and shells, which can become dynamically unstable when subjected to high-speed airflow on the outer surface and at a certain critical speed.

• The business class segment held the second largest share in the aircraft seat material market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% by revenue during 2021-2026. Business-class continues to be one of the most profitable aviation industries. Airlines are increasingly pushing luxury travelers, and many business-class fares are now merely so great that first-class companies are completely withdrawing them.

• The single aisle aircraft segment held the largest share in the aircraft seat material market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.5% by revenue during 2021-2026. Narrow-body also known as single aisle has 3-4 meters of the fuselage and a seating capacity of 125 to 175 passengers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Aircraft Seat Material Industry are -

1. Haeco Americas (Swire Pacific Limited)

2. Safran S.A.

3. Jamco Aircraft Interiors Company

4. Recaro Aircraft Seating

5. Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd.

Click on the following link to buy the Aircraft Seat Material Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=1313



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Aircraft Seating, Seat Cover, Amenities and Auxiliaries Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1266/Aircraft-Seating-market-analysis-report.html

B. Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market - Growth and Forecast 2021 – 2026

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Aircraft-Seat-Actuation-Systems-Market-Research-503921