Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market All Set to Exceed the Valuation of US$6.5 Bn by 2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026. There are various stages at which value is added in the process of manufacturing and selling of the unmanned underwater vehicles including the AUV’s (Autonomous Unmanned Vehicles) and ROV’s (Remote Operated Vehicles). The value chain of the UUV (Unmanned Underwater Vehicles) is a combination of the supply chain as well as the supporting organizations. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market highlights the following areas -

• The upsurge in offshore drilling activities, mining activities and other commercial applications have driven the demand for advanced Unmanned Underwater Vehicles.

• The Renewable Energy harvesting sector is witnessing a significant growth in the market.

• In North America, rise in archeological surveying, mining activities, growth of the emerging economies, investments in the construction activities and others are fuelling the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type, the market is segmented into AUV, ROV and Hybrid. ROV Unmanned Underwater Vehicles are dominating in the market at 46.2% share in 2020 owing to its wide range of applications in commercial and scientific applications. Capex is yet another driver for the underwater unmanned vehicle market.

• Subsea exploration activity is forecast to escalate the usage of underwater unmanned vehicles market growing at a CAGR of 14.5% through 2026.The ROV operations market is driven by the start of new oilfield development, active oilrig count and the volume of offshore capital expenditure.

• By Geography the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market is dominated by North America with a market share of 34.5% in 2020. In North America the presence of industrial sectors along with continuous growth of technological advancement have resulted in the requirement of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Industry are -

1. GaN Systems Inc.

2. Analog Devices Inc.

3. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

4. Microsemi Corporation

5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

