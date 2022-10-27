Harness Inner Confidence with Crescentt Luxury Loungewear & Shapewear

Luxury Terry Bathrobes © Image Courtesy of Crescentt.com

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several innovative women’s lounge and shapewear brands have emerged over time, but Crescentt stands out among others as a result of their uniquely curated product selection and anti-fast fashion stance, seeking mindful sourcing practices in a world stressed out about the planet’s future.

Crescentt touts itself as a brand of “Feel-Good Products'' centered around self-care and female empowerment. Their goal is to provide affordable luxury and glamour to foster self-love at home, where they believe women can be the most vulnerable. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated a disproportionate struggle women face with mental health from self-isolation and social distancing. Having emerged during this time period, Crescentt aims to fill the gap for self-care and self-love through education and affordable luxury. They produce self-care items that help women rediscover joy, comfort and confidence in their lives. Crescentt is a company run by and for women, producing high-quality, uplifting products like postpartum shapewear, luxurious turkish cotton bathrobes and organic bamboo pajamas.

Crescentt emphasizes ethical sourcing and sustainability, namely in their loungewear collection. The brand wants to ensure that everyone can feel their best, while also supporting the environment. They sell products that are made of the most comfortable fabrics, like their luxury terry bathrobes, bamboo and matte silk satin sleepwear, all without sacrificing style.

Crescentt has products that are valuable and important to a woman’s life and perfect for gifting, offering quick shipping and a generous 45-day return policy.

