Building solutions to solve problems within the business ecosystem, with Hemanth Gorur

We don't want to fancy the tool or technology that we build, right? That's not our interest or focus. If we can address the 'so what', using the tool and technology to get there, that's a big win.” — Hemanth Gorur

Join us for a new episode with Hemanth Gorur, Vice President Consulting Services at CGI - a company providing information technology and business process services. Hemanth started his career with CGI as a developer in India in 2021 and has worked in various roles within CGI focusing exclusively on the banking industry.CGI is one of the leading providers in IT and business consulting services with over 88 000 consultants working in 400 offices worldwide. Part of their DNA is putting the client at the center of everything and focus on the holistic digital transformation capability. Their approach is looking for problems that can be solved by bringing the trifecta (people, process, technology) to solve that given business problem. This is how they differentiate on the market, the way they think, operate and engage.Episode 9 from Season 3 of First Contact Podcast was a great conversation around Hemanth's story and the journey through CGI's evolution, seeing that their core values have stayed the same: addressing the 'so what' factor and only building solutions to solve problems.Christian and Hemanth also talked about the ecosystem and a holistic approach to realizing that the industry, the customer, or even a pandemic has forced change both into how you can do and scale things faster – from a compliance standpoint, all the way to the customer journey.After starting his career as a developer in India in 2021 and worked in various roles within CGI, Hemanth is currently focused on transforming the lending eco-system specifically focused on smarter delinquency management in collections space. He drives his transformation vision focusing heavily on bringing people, process and technology to address the "so what" not just the what/how.He is based out of steelers nation / Pittsburgh . When he is not solving banking problems, he enjoys spending time with his family and enjoys(!) his love-hate relationship with golf on the golf course.We're getting closer to the end of Season 3 and we're thrilled to be exploring these topics with Hemanth Gorur:-Digitalization: CGI's Approach to Tech and Clients-The focus on event-driven journey orchestration-Breaking down silos with secure cloud strategies-Digital Transformation Is About Customer Self-Service-Understanding your customer: Omnichannel vs Optichannel-The future is a collaborative ecosystem-Regulatory changes 20 years ago until now, from a tech standpoint

