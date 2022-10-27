Leostream Honors Amulet Hotkey as Inaugural Partner of the Year

Award recognizes relationship strength, customer acquisition and sales revenue achievements

WALTHAM, MASS, US, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leostream,™ the leading provider of enterprise-grade remote access solutions, today named technology infrastructure solutions provider Amulet Hotkey as its first Partner of the Year. The award is designed to recognize premier resellers for their success in delivering innovative remote access management solutions based on the Leostream Platform to customers worldwide.

Headquartered in the UK with global offices in London and New York, Amulet Hotkey works with a proven network of regional partners to offer end-to-end computing solutions that satisfy the power, agility and security needs of mission-critical and data-intensive workloads. Its decade-long relationship with Leostream provides secure remote-access solutions to organizations around the world in the finance, media & entertainment, and government & defense industries.

“Partnerships play a key role in the development, delivery, and ongoing success of our products and solutions. Strong, longterm working relationship such as this one, mean we can work and collaborate together to meet the needs of our customers around the globe,” said Stewart Holness, CEO of Amulet Hotkey. “We are honored to be named as Leostream’s first Partner of the Year. The technical success we have achieved by combining infrastructure solutions with Leostream’s remote access is further enhanced by the cross-team efforts from the people who make up the hearts of our companies.”

The Amulet Hotkey host and zero clients allow secure, high-performance access to any workstation, anywhere. By utilizing Leostream’s enterprise-class Connection Broker to seamlessly integrate any computer or closed system, the resulting solution allows IT to pool, assign and manage all PCoIP devices in an organization from a single interface to enable distributed teams to work and collaborate in real time to maximize productivity, security and reliability while ensuring resources are fully available to employees.

"As one of the longest standing Leostream partners, Amulet Hotkey has consistently excelled at selling and supporting Leostream solutions in their market,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “This award is a long overdue acknowledgement of the value they bring to Leostream and the importance we place on their partnership. As Leostream continues to expand our channel, Amulet Hotkey is a brilliant example of what we believe new partners can achieve."

The Leostream Platform provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost and flexibility needs, while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. Resellers interested in providing the best hosted desktop experience for their customers can learn more about partnering with Leostream at https://leostream.com/reseller-signup/

About Leostream
The Leostream Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy®-winning Leostream Platform provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs, while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow.

Erica Bennett
Amulet Hotkey
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Leostream Honors Amulet Hotkey as Inaugural Partner of the Year

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Erica Bennett
Amulet Hotkey
Company/Organization
Amulet Hotkey
Heathfield Industrial Estate, Cavalier Road
Newton Abbot, TQ12 TQQ
United Kingdom
+44 1626 837900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Amulet Hotkey has over 30 years’ experience in the design, manufacture, and integration of high-performance computing solutions for global enterprise, defense, and government markets. Solutions deliver advanced cyber-security enabling remote, physical and virtual workstations that integrate GPU accelerated servers, secure hosting cards, zero and thin client desktops and KVM switches. The company provides market leading performance to its core customer base of Global 2000 clients for applications including big data, graphics-intensive computing, accelerated virtual desktops and machine learning.

More From This Author
Leostream Honors Amulet Hotkey as Inaugural Partner of the Year
Amulet Hotkey launches next generation of DX series ultra thin client to support remote, hybrid & collaborative working
Amulet Hotkey Launches Agile Work Environment to Accelerate the Next Generation of Secure Remote Access for Traders
View All Stories From This Author