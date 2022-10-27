Leostream Honors Amulet Hotkey as Inaugural Partner of the Year
Award recognizes relationship strength, customer acquisition and sales revenue achievementsWALTHAM, MASS, US, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leostream,™ the leading provider of enterprise-grade remote access solutions, today named technology infrastructure solutions provider Amulet Hotkey as its first Partner of the Year. The award is designed to recognize premier resellers for their success in delivering innovative remote access management solutions based on the Leostream Platform to customers worldwide.
Headquartered in the UK with global offices in London and New York, Amulet Hotkey works with a proven network of regional partners to offer end-to-end computing solutions that satisfy the power, agility and security needs of mission-critical and data-intensive workloads. Its decade-long relationship with Leostream provides secure remote-access solutions to organizations around the world in the finance, media & entertainment, and government & defense industries.
“Partnerships play a key role in the development, delivery, and ongoing success of our products and solutions. Strong, longterm working relationship such as this one, mean we can work and collaborate together to meet the needs of our customers around the globe,” said Stewart Holness, CEO of Amulet Hotkey. “We are honored to be named as Leostream’s first Partner of the Year. The technical success we have achieved by combining infrastructure solutions with Leostream’s remote access is further enhanced by the cross-team efforts from the people who make up the hearts of our companies.”
The Amulet Hotkey host and zero clients allow secure, high-performance access to any workstation, anywhere. By utilizing Leostream’s enterprise-class Connection Broker to seamlessly integrate any computer or closed system, the resulting solution allows IT to pool, assign and manage all PCoIP devices in an organization from a single interface to enable distributed teams to work and collaborate in real time to maximize productivity, security and reliability while ensuring resources are fully available to employees.
"As one of the longest standing Leostream partners, Amulet Hotkey has consistently excelled at selling and supporting Leostream solutions in their market,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “This award is a long overdue acknowledgement of the value they bring to Leostream and the importance we place on their partnership. As Leostream continues to expand our channel, Amulet Hotkey is a brilliant example of what we believe new partners can achieve."
The Leostream Platform provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost and flexibility needs, while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. Resellers interested in providing the best hosted desktop experience for their customers can learn more about partnering with Leostream at https://leostream.com/reseller-signup/
About Leostream
The Leostream Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy®-winning Leostream Platform provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs, while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow.
