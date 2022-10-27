Cake Mixes Market Size Expected to Reach USD $1.5 billion with CAGR of 3.9% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cake Mixes Market size is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Cake Mixes Market size is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A cake mix is a pre-mixed blend of ingredients that are used to make cakes or other baked goods like bread, pancakes, waffles, muffins, cookies, brownies, pizza dough, biscuits and a variety of other sweets. A cake mix is made up of basic components like flour, bread flour, baking powder, baking soda, yeast, sugar and salts. Chocolate, butter scotch, red velvet, caramel, vanilla and fruits are just a few of the tastes offered. The considerable growth in the number of women working and their hectic lifestyle are set to drive the Cake Mixes Industry. The surging application of cake mixes in the food industry, as well as brand awareness advertising by manufacturers, is set to propel the Cake Mixes Market size during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Cake Mixes Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cake Mixes market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Cake Mixes Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the rise in the demand for cake mixes in the food industry in the North American region.

2. Cake Mixes Market size growth is being driven by the soaring consumption of bakery products owing to a busy lifestyle, changing dietary habits and increased consumption of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook instant products. However, cake mix is a type of convenient food that contains sugar, salt and saturated fat and therefore intake of these foods on a regular basis can be harmful to health which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Cake Mixes Market.

3. Cake Mixes Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cake Mixes Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Cake Mixes Market Segment Analysis- By Flavour: The Cake Mixes Market based on flavour can be further segmented into Chocolate, Vanilla, Butter scotch, Red Velvet, Caramel, Fruit and Others. The Chocolate Segment held the largest Cake Mixes market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the presence of cocoa which includes beneficial flavonoids, in chocolate flavours . The antioxidants in Chocolate Flavours have a number of health benefits, including "heart-protecting," "anti-inflammatory," "brain-stimulating," and "mood-lifting" properties.

Cake Mixes Market Segment Analysis- By Application: The Cake Mixes Market based on the application can be further segmented into Household, Commercial and Others. The Commercial Segment held the largest Cake Mixes market share in 2021. Furthermore, the Household segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding demand from an elderly population for specially designed cakes for the elderly people & couples and the heightening application of boxed cake mixes frequently stored as a kitchen cupboard standby for birthdays, special occasions.

Cake Mixes Market Segment Analysis- By Geography: The Cake Mixes Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America held the largest Cake Mixes market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to factors such as the presence of major market players as well as their product advancements.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cake Mixes industry are -

1. General Mills, Inc.

2. Chelsea Milling Co

3. Continental Mills, Inc.

4. Kerry Group

5. Associated British Foods Plc.

