Comms Factory Releases New Video on Dealing with Forbidden Topics in Press Releases
Communications firm is a leader in press release writing and public relations supportCLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comms Factory, the leader in professional public relations media outreach services, today announced the release of its new video, “Public Relations Tips and Tricks Part I: Dealing with Forbidden Topics.” The video informs and explains why certain businesses, with particular stories, have difficulty having their press releases picked up by distribution services. Comms Factory offers clear examples of how to handle the challenges and options available to navigate press distribution when certain topics are considered forbidden.
According to President and Founder Hugh Taylor, “There are a great number of topics that press release distribution services will not accept. Here is what to avoid: sexually explicit content, third-party legal releases, the intent to harm, unauthorized stock market ticker symbols, gambling, tobacco, online pharmaceuticals, weight loss, sexual enhancement products, supplements, and stock recommendations. You can see that there are a great number of topics that distribution services reject outright.”
Although the list encompasses EIN Presswire’s forbidden topics, these are standards followed by PR Newswire or Globe Newswire as well. “The sources with which press release distribution services work will be turned if a press release is deemed inappropriate content for syndication. Media outlets press, radio, TV, and websites follow these guidelines. They don’t want inappropriate content because, from their perspective, the press release content is not legitimate or will affect their brands.”
What can you do? Sometimes nothing. However, you may be able to get media coverage.
Taylor suggests two alternative PR strategies to receive coverage, “First, position yourself or someone in your company as an expert spokesperson. What is the headline? What do you lead with? Maybe try ‘Fitness expert offers advice on losing weight.’ In the press release, you can put in a link for the supplement and not ‘push’ the product.”
An alternative would be to make an indirect news announcement that positions a theme about the general topic.
To watch the video, visit youtu.be/aV9I1xgz0Zk. For more information on Comms Factory’s services and to book a free consultation, visit commsfactory.net. The company can also be found on Fiverr and Upwork.
https://www.fiverr.com/hughta
http://www.upwork.com/ag/commsfactory
Hugh Taylor
Comms Factory
