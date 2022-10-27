HealthBanks Confirms Research Showing Cancer Patients Responded to CAR T-cell Therapy 90% of the Time

According to a recent CBS News report, medical science is undisputable: banking immune cells ultimately saves lives!

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of health is limitless & filled with innovation. A globally respected example of that is HealthBanks, world-renowned for advancements in stem cell research within the cell & gene therapy industry. The establishment of the HealthBanks network was the result of the vision that affordable & accessible cell & gene therapies would redefine modern medicine.

HealthBanks, headquartered in Irvine, California, has a distinguished global reputation for the development of cell-based therapies to identify better treatments for various diseases. Increasingly, the research underscores the health benefits & value of harvesting & preserving one’s immune cells from their own blood as a way to treat & cure future diseases.

Cancer.org estimates that 1 in every 3 Americans will develop cancer at least once during their life. According to MedicalNewsToday.com, statistics show that in the US, 1 in 2 women will develop cancer while 1 in 3 men will. While these statistics are staggering there are now anti-cancer treatments that use a patient’s own immune cells as personalized medicine to fight against the cancer cells.

One such treatment, known as Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy (CAR T-Cell Therapy), is currently FDA-approved for B-cell lymphoma & other blood cancers.

A recent segment of CBS Sacramento news station featured the Chairman & CEO of HealthBanks & ThermoGenesis, Dr. Chris Xu, who highlighted the latest progress & technology in the transformational field of immune cell banking. The CBS report mentioned recent research results showing that immune cells are a strong weapon in the fight against some life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, & outlined some of the latest breakthroughs in immune cell banking.

The results are exciting including research that shows patients responding to CAR T-cell therapy 90% of the time! The research also shows that saving immune cells has the potential to save lives. Now & looking forward to next 10-20 years, a person’s own immune cells could be a strong weapon to fight against life-threatening diseases.

HealthBanks is at the forefront of this effort as being recognized as the only dual stem cell & immune cell banking service provider in the US. HealthBanks utilizes state-of-the-art automated technology to increase access to & affordability of these life-saving treatments in the future. HealthBanks specializes in processing & preserving stem cells from newborn umbilical cord blood & has added adult immune cells banking services to its capabilities which sources immune cells from a patient’s own peripheral blood. The recent CBS segment quoted medical researchers emphasizing the vital importance of cell banking as a key to the future of health.

To review the recent CBS NewsBay Area report, click on: https://www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/news/rancho-cordova-company-uses-peoples-cells-to-cure-future-diseases/?fbclid=IwAR1EAnnVJvtil0Wn6K2XWQK1YeLoarfhLOaKk4vxxJy3kosVzNuPycUew9c

For further details regarding HealthBanks services and the celebration of 22 years in business, visit healthbanks.us/company and https://healthbanks.us/blogs/.



About HealthBanks Biotech, Inc.

HealthBanks, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the most comprehensive stem cell and immune cell networks in the world and offers services globally through itself and its affiliated companies located in the United States and other regions of the world. HealthBanks is accredited by the U.S. FDA, AABB, and CLIA. HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. was originally founded in 2001 with a vision that stem cells and other cell-based therapies will be the next pillar in medicine and transform the future of health. For more information about HealthBanks, please visit: www.healthbanks.us.

