Desiccated Coconut Market Size Expected to Reach $7.1 Billion with CAGR of 5.5% by 2026 – IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The desiccated coconut market size is estimated to reach $7.1 billion by 2026 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Desiccated coconut refers to the meat of the coconut, which has been dried out, pared, and washed from all the coverings. Coconut meat has been in use for centuries and is called “Kalp vriksha,” meaning that the tree provides all the necessary things for human survival. The desiccated coconut can be sliced or cut as per the needs of the consumers. In confectionery items, the desiccated part is used for decoration, aroma, and more recently has been adopted due to its properties of dietary fiber. Since the coconut is dried out post-harvest, the desiccated part or the meat of the coconut is high in manganese/magnesium and contains 24% of the recommended daily value in the diet. The health benefits and rising inclination of consumers to adopt natural sugars with a low glycemic index are some of the factors driving the Desiccated Coconut Industry forward during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Europe’s Desiccated Coconut Market held a dominant revenue share in the year 2020. It is owing to the dependence of desiccated coconut in preparing various delicacies and multiple usages in the bakery, confectionery, and beverage industries. Moreover, Europe will continue to grow at a lucrative rate owing to the rising preference for adopting Asian delicacies and healthy sugars in the daily diet.

2. The aligned health benefits offered using desiccated coconut will act as a driver for the market. However, dependence on some regions affecting the overall price will serve as a challenge for the market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Desiccated Coconut report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The organic desiccated coconut segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. It is owing to the rising awareness around consuming healthy produce and the rising concern for agricultural activities supporting the environment as a whole.

2. The fat content of the “high-fat” module is (65+/-5)%. In comparison, the fat content of low-fat ranged from 40-50%. High saturated fats lead to cardiovascular diseases, and one should be careful while consuming the “high-fat” variant.

3. Moreover, the low-fat segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. It is owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases owing to obesity and higher intake of LDL-rich food.

4. The Desiccated coconut market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest geographic share of 29% as compared to the other regions. It is owing to the high usage of desiccated coconut in food processing industries and in preparing confectionery, bakery, and other beverage items. Moreover, Europe has been a leading importer for several decades for the given commodity.

5. The meat of the coconut offers selenium, a mineral that helps enhance immune function and thyroid function. Additionally, the desiccated coconut provides copper to the body and supplants up to 25% of the body's requirements. Furthermore, an ounce of desiccated coconut offers 5grams of dietary fiber, which provides the body 15% of the daily requirement.

6. Hence, the major importer such as Europe faces challenges regarding the prices of desiccated coconuts, as with a supply crunch, the prices shoot up to 20%, and subsequently go down as well. The high dependence on regions has created various price turbulences for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Desiccated Coconut industry are -

1. Royce Food Corporation

2. Celebes Coconut Corporation

3. Ken taste Products Limited

4. VV Industries

5. Goldman International Pvt Ltd.

