UltraSense Systems’ SmartSurface HMI Controllers deliver superior TouchPoint experience for Automotive Smart Surfaces

New family of SmartSurface HMI controllers sense, process, feedback, and connectSAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UltraSense Systems announces its family of TouchPoint HMI Controllers, an ideal solution for automakers that strive to offer Smart Surface Human-Centered Machine Interface experiences in their new vehicles platforms.
There is currently a massive transformation occurring in the Automotive market as interfaces migrate from mechanical buttons to digital, solid-state smart surfaces for automotive applications including steering wheels, center and overhead consoles, door controls and more. UltraSense TouchPoint HMI controllers not only sense a touch input with highly accurate multi-mode sensing, and unsurpassed rejection of accidental touches, but provide a holistic touch experience including processing at the touchpoint with zero latency to deliver feedback controls for illumination, audio and haptics. TouchPoint Sensor Fusion has an open architecture with secure connectivity to play well with other sensors and the UltraStudio UX design software allows for customization of a complete integrated user experience.
“TouchPoint HMI controllers are the most capable and feature rich of any industry touch solution, that breaks new ground in enabling automakers to rapidly develop smart surfaces from no-calibration Plug-and-Play Solid State Interface products; HMI modules that easily attach to the underside of decorative surfaces; and HMI controller silicon that can support touch under virtually any surface you can imagine,” said Mo Maghsoudnia, Founder and CEO of UltraSense Systems. "These controllers support the broadest choice of materials, beyond plastic and glass, including metals, wood veneers and even soft surfaces like leather and textiles.”
The TouchPoint family of HMI controllers includes three controllers today. CapForce™ where both traditional capacitive touch technology, traditionally used with thin plastics and glass, is combined and processed with force sensing, to detect a touch while even wearing a thick glove. UltraForce™ technology which combines ultrasound, used to detect touch through conductive surfaces like metals and thick materials, with force sensing. TapForce™ which is a force-only HMI controller solution with processing, ML algorithms and feedback control of lighting and haptics. All controllers are available as silicon, subsystem modules, or as ready-to-roll Solid State Interface (SSI) products.
UltraSense Systems HMI controllers have been qualified to the AEC Q100 Grade 2 specifications of -40°C to 105°C temperature range and our global manufacturing partners are IATF16949, ISO 9001, and ISO 14000 certified production facilities.
Visit www.UltraSenseSys.com to learn more about the amazing TouchPoint family of HMI controllers for smart surfaces.
About UltraSense Systems Inc.
UltraSense Systems is the leader in Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions providing a suite of sensors, subsystem modules, full products and software focused on pioneering Smart Surfaces with rapid product integration capabilities. The Company’s core competency is delivering multi-sensory silicon and modules that integrate functions that include touch, haptic and lighting with extensive software algorithms and Machine Learning for a comprehensive user experience. The core silicon supplies sensor fusion capabilities through novel multi-physics detection and feedback for hard and soft surfaces, including metals, glass, plastics, wood, and leather for indoor and outdoor use cases. A global company headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Taiwan, China, Korea, Japan, and Europe, the company investors include Robert Bosch Ventures, Artiman Ventures, Abies Ventures, Sony Innovation, Sparx Group and Asahi Kasei.
