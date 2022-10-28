Adora POS Adds QR Code Ordering Feature to its Cloud ePOS System for Restaurants

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions has expanded ways to order on its revolutionary system.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Business Insider, the number of US smartphone users scanning a QR code will increase from 83.4 million in 2022 to 99.5 million in 2025. That is why representatives with Adora POS are proud to announce today that it has added a QR code ordering feature to its Cloud ePOS System for restaurants.

Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS (https://adorapos.com/) explained that the QR code ordering feature allows restaurants to put their customers in the driver’s seat and skip the line.

“With QR code ordering, customers can scan your QR code and order their pizzas directly from their phones,” Wendland stressed, before adding, “Your introverted customers will thank you.”

Adora POS’ decision to add the QR code ordering feature could prove to have perfect timing.

According to a recent How We Shop Report, more than one-third of consumers who prefer paying with QR codes say they won’t complete a purchase if that option isn’t available to them.

The report found that consumers who prefer shopping with QR codes are among the most loyal users.

All this underscores that consumer expectations are shifting rapidly due to safety concerns, and QR code is one of the best options used by merchants to keep up with this phenomenon. In addition, other countries, such as Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Venezuela, also integrate QR codes into their payment systems.

Wendland noted that the QR code feature gives restaurants a simple, streamlined way to take and fulfill orders. Customers scan their table’s QR code, place their order, and the ticket is printed in the kitchen. When it is ready, the food is delivered directly to the table.

The company spokesperson said Adora POS will create an app that the restaurant’s customers will love. All that is needed for customers to start using the QR ordering system is an easy-to-use, quick-to-download app.

Regarding payment, Wendland said, it has never been easier.

“Not only can customers order through the app, but they also have convenient payment options at their fingertips,” Wendland said, before adding, “This means fewer steps for you and your staff.”

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

