GCC Sports Drink Market Size to Boost $347 Million by 2027 | CAGR 4.8% - IndustryARC

The stronghold position in hosting sporting events has acted as a key proposition for the GCC Sports Drink market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The GCC Sports Drink Market size is estimated to reach $347 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Sports drinks are popularly termed under the category of functional food and beverages, and moreover, assist in keeping the athlete, or the consumer feels hydrated and energetic, thereby supplementing his/her performance. The performance is improved in multiple ways owing to the nutritional composition, which is rich in carbohydrates- minerals- electrolytes apart from the other common ingredients such as water-sodium-flavors-potassium-sugars (if any), and others. The regular consumers, post the consumption of such electrolyte drinks- feel more potent energy, and refreshed to work for longer hours. One of the common forms of sports drinks is an isotonic sports drink, which has a nutrient composition of carbohydrates in the ratio of 40-80 grams per liter serving. Hypotonic and Hypertonic sports drinks are other compositions, which have varying amounts of carbohydrates- the former has a low carbohydrate to fluid ratio, while the latter has a higher carbohydrate to fluid ratio. Product launches along with increasing sport pertaining activities across the GCC regions have been identified as the key factors driving the GCC Sports Drink Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Saudi Arabia held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust economic structure, and immense political backings which makes the intra-relations with the Western Brands superior. Further, the region is promoting an overall outlay which has further allowed the market to stay up the ladder.

2. However, Qatar is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers owing to the robust economic structure supplemented by the upcoming sports leagues.

3. Product launches along with increasing sport pertaining activities across the GCC regions have been identified as the key factors driving the GCC Sports Drink Market. However, strict regulations before selling along with ill-reviews of sports drinks have hampered the market growth. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the GCC Sports Drink Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. It is owing to the plastic packaging domination which still exists. For example, major packagers across the globe have a ratio of around 40-42% of the revenue is generated by selling the said category, which shows the domination of PET/Plastic. However, Metal is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. Today, about 75 percent of all aluminum produced in history, nearly a billion tons, is still in use. Owing to the growing concerns pertaining to issues like recyclability- sustainability-and government commitments, the segment would show immense growth.

3. Saudi Arabia held a dominant market share of 37.4% in the year 2021 owing to the region’s prolific ties with western regions and brands, which makes it a targetable location. Further, out of the given countries- the said region has the most population, as around 61% of the GCC population resides in the said region, thereby allowing marketers to take advantage of volume sales.

4. Another important football league or FIFA 2022 is set to be hosted in QATAR. QATAR spend a whopping $167 billion to host FIFA 22. Coca-Cola has been reaped in as one of the official sponsors for the tournament. Furthermore, the marketing rights set for FIFA 22 is kept at 1353 million, which is the second-highest, only after broadcasting rights.

5. The prima facie reason for market heat is that sports drinks are high in natural sugars, owing to their high amounts and needs people have formed negative images for the consumption of Sports drinks. Furthermore, 75% of the population is young, which makes the consumers incredibly aware of their nutritional intake. Saudi Arabia, for example, has been reported to have around 7million of population diabetic, while 3million people are in the pre-diabetes phase.

6. UAE has one of the world’s highest prevalence of diabetes, which stands at 16.3% Owing to such reasons the market would face consumer heat.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the GCC Sports Drink industry are -

1. The Coca-Cola Company

2. Monster Beverage Corp

3. Red Bull GmbH

4. Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc

5. PepsiCo Inc

