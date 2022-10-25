Submit Release
President of Uzbekistan to attend the “Central Asia – EU” Summit and receive the European Council President in Tashkent

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Astana on October 27 to attend the first meeting of heads of state in the "Central Asia – European Union" format.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Astana on October 27 to attend the first meeting of heads of state in the “Central Asia – European Union” format.

It is envisaged that the event will be attended by the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the leaders of the Central Asian countries.

Prospects for the development of political dialogue, expansion of interregional interaction, intensification of trade-economic cooperation and cultural-humanitarian exchanges will be discussed by the agenda.

In the evening of the same day, the European Council President Charles Michel will arrive in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan – European talks at the highest level will take place on October 28. A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and multilateral interaction between Uzbekistan and the European Union will be considered.

The distinguished guest will also visit the city of Samarkand during his stay in Uzbekistan.

Source: UzA



