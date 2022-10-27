Mandelic Acid Market Size to Boost US$233.7 Million By 2027 | CAGR 9.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising growth and increasing investment in the textile and apparel industry is estimated to drive the growth of the global mandelic acid market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the mandelic acid market size is forecast to reach US$233.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2027. The usage of mandelic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) in the personal care and cosmetics industry, is utilized in exfoliating the skin which is driving the global mandelic acid market growth. The application of mandelic acid in the textile and apparel industry for producing pigments and dyes for the purpose of fabric printing and dying is surging the demand for the global mandelic acid industry. Additionally, the usage of mandelic acid in healthy food items, synthesis of chemical drugs, and chemical compounds, in food and beverage and medical and pharmaceutical industries, is also driving the global mandelic acid market in the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the mandelic acid market highlights the following areas -

The North America region dominates the global mandelic acid market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the food & beverage industry. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, in 2021, government of Canada and Ontario invested, US$6 million, in food and beverage processor projects in Ontario, to improve operations, and adapt challenges after the pandemic.

Rapidly rising demand for global mandelic acid in the food & beverage industry for making healthy food has driven the growth of the global mandelic acid market.

The increasing demand for global mandelic acid industry in textile and apparel industry, due to its usage as pigment and dye for fabric printing and dying, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the global mandelic acid market in the upcoming years.

However, availability of alternatives at lower costs can hinder the growth of the global mandelic acid market over the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

Global Mandelic Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The drugs segment held the largest share in the global mandelic acid market in 2021, due to the increasing health issues, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and growing personal care & cosmetics industry. Mandelic acid is used as a drug and antimicrobial in personal care & cosmetics and healthcare & pharmaceutical products for wrinkles, dark spots, acne, and other skin care problems. The advantages of drugs consisting of mandelic acid is that it is gentle on the skin in comparison to other alpha hydroxy acid (AHAs) and is also used to treat urinary tract infections (UTI). The growth in the R&D sector and the increasing government investments in pharmaceutical industry, will drive the market for mandelic acid drugs.

Global Mandelic Acid Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The personal care and cosmetics industry held the largest share in the global mandelic acid market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2022-2027.

Global Mandelic Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America region dominated the global mandelic acid market with a share of 35% in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2022-2027), due to the growing pharmaceutical industry in the region. The mandelic acid product is utilized in the synthesis of different active healthcare and pharmaceutical ingredients such as anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial drugs. Increasing advancements in active pharmaceutical drug manufacturing along with investments in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries is estimated to strengthen the global mandelic acid market growth.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the mandelic acid industry are -

1. Hanhong Group

2. Evonik Industries AG

3. BASF SE

4. Sigma Aldrich

5. Alfa Aesar



