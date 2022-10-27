Metallocene Market worth US$7.3 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in demand from the packaging industry is most likely to increase demand for metallocene driving the metallocene market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the metallocene market size is forecast to reach US$7.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. According to recent insights published on Interpack in 2020, the global packaging industry is expected to grow by an annual rate of 3.5% within the next four years. An increase in demand from packaging and agricultural industries acts as the major driver for the market. On the other hand, the availability of substitutes may act as a major constraint for the market. Increase in demand for packaging is expected to increase the demand for metallocene (also known as ferrocene) since it is primarily used in the production of mono and multi-layered polyethylene films and sheets that are widely used for food packaging. This is most likely to lead to market growth in the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the metallocene market highlights the following areas -

Metallocene Polyethylene in Global Metallocene Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period. Its wide range of characteristics, along with high resistance to perforation, impact, and tearing made it stand out in comparison to other types of metallocene in the market.

Packaging industry held the largest share in the Global Metallocene Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for metallocene (also known as ferrocene) from the packaging sectors across the world. Recent insights from Interpack state that the global packaging industry is expected to grow by an annual rate of 3.5% from 2020 to 2024.

Asia-Pacific dominated the Global Metallocene Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for metallocene from the packaging sectors of the region. According to a recent study published on Interpack, Asia accounted for the highest world share of packaging sales in 2020, an increase of 7.4% compared to 2019.



Segmental Analysis:

Global Metallocene Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: Metallocene Polyethylene held a significant share in the Global Metallocene Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of metallocenes. Packaging films produced from metallocene polyethylene exhibit a significant reduction in film thickness, higher efficiency, and faster packaging processes, optical improvement in film sheets along with substantial improvement in mechanical properties. Hence, all of these properties and benefits are driving its demand over other types of metallocenes, which in turn, is expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Metallocene Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The packaging industry held the largest share in the Global Metallocene Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027, owing to an increase in demand for packaging across the world. Metallocene is primarily used in the production of films and sheets used in the packaging industry, owing to its excellent sealing properties, barriers properties, optical and mechanical properties. Thus, an increase in packaging production is expected to increase the demand for metallocene, leading to market growth during the forecast period.

Global Metallocene Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Global Metallocene Market in 2021 up to 30%. The consumption of metallocene is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the packaging sector.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the metallocene industry are -

1. The Dow Chemical

2. ExxonMobil Corporation

3. Univation Technologies

4. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

5. Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc.



