Manchin Statement on the Death of Ash Carter

October 26, 2022

Charleston WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the death of Ash Carter, former U.S. Secretary of Defense.


“Gayle and I are saddened to learn of the death of Ash Carter, former Secretary of Defense. Ash was not only a dedicated public servant but a distinguished physicist as well, and I respect and admire his commitment and longstanding service to our great nation. We will keep Ash’s wife, Stephanie, and his children William and Ava in our prayers as they mourn this tremendous loss.”

