Manchin, Capito Announce Fish and Wildlife Service Grants Through Chesapeake WILD Program
Charleston, WV — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $775,700 in grants from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) as part of the Chesapeake Watershed Investments for Landscape Defense (Chesapeake WILD) program for two West Virginia projects.
Individual awards listed below:
- $499,800 – The West Virginia Land Trust
These funds will help preserve and restore one of two remaining populations of the endangered James spinymussel along the South Fork of Potts Creek. The project will permanently protect a 40 acre tract, implement conservation practices, support a variety of wildlife, and restore sections of Potts Creek that are critical to the resident James spinymussel population.
- $275,900 – Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust
This grant will help expand wildlife habitat hubs and corridors in West Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay watershed through permanent land protection and engagement of hunt clubs. The project will protect 1,000 acres of critical habitat for Eastern brook trout, freshwater mussels, several federally endangered species, and 60 other species of greatest conservation need.
