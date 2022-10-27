Vector Global Logistics Gains National Recognition Winning Several Humanitarian Awards
Vector Global Logistics continues to gain national recognition for its successful shipping business and its focus on serving others throughout the world.
We are humbled and honored to take home this prestigious award. Leveraging Logistics for Ukraine started as a grassroots initiative and has grown to include partners from all over the world.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vector Global Logistics, the results-focused international logistics and supply chain company, continues to gain national recognition, not only for its extremely successful shipping business but for its focus on serving others throughout the world.
— Enrique Alvarez, Co-Founder and Managing Director
Vector recently won American Logistics Aid Network’s (ALAN,) highly coveted award Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Efforts, which recognizes businesses for its support to crises or humanitarian initiatives.
“We are completely humbled and honored to be taking home this prestigious award,” stated Enrique Alvarez, Vector Global Logistics Managing Director. “Our Leveraging Logistics for Ukraine program started as a grassroots initiative to directly support Ukraine and its refugees and has since grown to a much larger platform that includes partners from all over the world. This program never would have been as successful as it is if it weren’t for all of our amazing partnerships dedicated to serving others.”
The Humanitarian Logistics Awards were established in 2017 as a way to recognize companies and individuals who exemplify the best that the supply chain industry has to offer by assuring that aid is rapidly delivered to communities in crisis. Presented annually, they are open to any logistics professional, organization, or department.
Vector’s initiative, Leveraging Logistics For Ukraine, started in March 2022, shortly after the war broke out, and to date, over 500,000 pounds of supplies have been shipped, including medical supplies, first aid kits, hygiene items, disaster blankets, clothing, and children’s books.
In addition, Vector has a podcast called “Logistics With Purpose,” which spotlights and celebrates organizations around the world that are dedicated to creating a positive impact. Several episodes have been dedicated to those serving in and around Ukraine, and other past guests have come from organizations such as Convoy of Hope, Sackcloth & Ashes, Cotopaxi, Soles4Souls, MAP International, Bombas, ThirdLove, Doctors Without Borders, Books For Africa, and Good360.
“Our company motto is Logistics With Purpose,” concluded Enrique Alvarez. “We are dedicated to changing the world through supply chain, and logistics is how we execute that mission. We look forward to working with as many people as possible to improve the lives of others.”
Besides taking home the prestigious ALAN award, Vector also received the Champions of Humanity 2022 Award from the Supply Chain & Procurement Awards. This sought-after award represents a company in that makes a difference by giving forward to make the world a better place.
Finally, for the past two years, Vector has won the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation® award and was also number three in Atlanta under logistics and transportation on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
Website
Kristi Porter
Vector Global Logistics
+1 404 554 1150 ext. 109
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other