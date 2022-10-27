K2 Global's Ozi Amanat Raises $300 Million in historic raise for solo VC
Backed by billionaires and led by Ozi Amanat, an international investor & venture capitalist, the firm is expanding in Miami to invest in technology companies.
We believe smaller, emerging VC's have a good chance of achieving outsized returns because we are outsiders, and often, so are many start-up founders”MIAMI , US, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K2 Global, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage companies, today announced the expansion of its business, and $300 million of committed capital to invest in promising technology start-ups globally. An early investor in Singapore’s tech ecosystem, K2 made its first investment in a Miami based start-up, MoonPay - a global payment solution provider for cryptocurrency. K2 Global’s long track record of successful investments include 18 IPOs and more than 50 portfolio companies such as Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, Coinbase, Warby Parker, Impossible Foods, Oatly, Allbirds, Palantir, Scopely, and Paytm.
— Ozi Amanat
Founded in Singapore and Silicon Valley in 2015, K2 Global is one of the earliest venture firms focusing on investing in U.S. and Asia based start-ups that aim to tap the global market at an early stage and one of the largest solo venture capitalists. Led by Ozi Amanat, an international investor and venture capitalist, the company is expanding in Miami. K2 Global will invest in fintech, foodtech, consumer tech, deep tech, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Along with providing capital, the firm will support start-ups to expand globally by helping them navigate foreign markets utilizing K2’s established network of industry leaders, strategic partners, and limited partners.
“We are excited to play a substantial role in scaling up the economic growth in our focused regions with our global connections actively supporting the venture capital ecosystem,” said Ozi Amanat general partner of K2 Global. “Our goal is to offer promising start-ups an opportunity to expand their horizons from their local regions like U.S., Singapore, and India and help them with global market access. While large venture funds have raised and deployed capital at increasing higher levels of velocity K2’s relatively smaller scale and personal relationships allow us flexibility and patience to invest in select special opportunities. We believe smaller, emerging VC's have a good chance of achieving outsized returns because we are outsiders, and often, so are many start-up founders. We think the current market reset is perhaps one of the best generational opportunities to invest in private technology companies. We are grateful to our limited partners that have backed us and grown with us and welcome our new investors that joined the journey.”
The expansion is supported by K2 Global’s first Miami based investment in the fintech company MoonPay, a global payment solution provider for cryptocurrency. MoonPay allows its customers to exchange currencies and fiat using major payment methods, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, along with debit and credit cards. The start-up raised capital from Tiger Global, Coatue, Thrive Capital, K2 Global, New Enterprise Associates, Paradigm, and strategic investors Justin Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Snoop Dogg, Ashton Kutcher, and other celebrities.
About K2 Global
K2 Global is a venture capital firm founded in Singapore and Silicon Valley in 2015. The firm combines decades of varied experience with a global perspective. The founders are investors in Palantir, Spotify, Coinbase, Airbnb, Allbirds, Paytm, Pinterest, Warby Parker, Scopely, Oatly and Impossible Foods. K2’s expertise and global connections offer a distinct value that supports start-ups to access emerging growth markets, a network of industry leaders and established strategic partners. K2’s limited partners are prominent leaders in industry in Singapore, the United States, India, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and Australia. K2’s investors have strategic holdings in real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, media, technology, textiles, plastics, food, beverage, distribution, telecom, and hospitality. K2’s limited partners include family offices, institutions, sovereign wealth funds, venture capital firms, and strategic investors across three continents.
