Colby Rebel, Esteemed Owner of Colby Rebel Spirit Center, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2022

Colby Rebel

“We're honored to include Colby Rebel into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

We're honored to include Colby Rebel into our BoLAA family.” — Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colby Rebel, Esteemed Owner of Colby Rebel Spirit Center, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include Michael Vartanian into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose.

Originally from New Jersey, Colby Rebel’s supernatural abilities began as early as age four. Before working as a psychic, Rebel served in public accounting and taxation, where she worked for 14 years as a tax manager. After so long, her higher calling became hard to ignore. As a result, she retired from taxes in 2013 to pursue what she felt was her life purpose.

Colby Rebel Psychic Medium is an International Psychic and Medium, best-selling author, certified master spiritual teacher, motivational speaker, and podcast radio host.

The Colby Rebel Show is a weekly podcast that brings reality to spirituality with on-air readings and interviews with dynamic guests. Rebel has been featured on several television and radio shows where she shares her mediumship gifts to audiences around the globe.

Her articles have appeared in OM Times magazine and Finerminds. She is a regular guest on Calling Out with First Lady of Love, Susan Pinsky, wife of Dr. Drew Pinsky. Currently, Colby is featured on True Terror on the Travel channel starring Robert Englund.

Rebel’s psychic business, Colby Rebel Spirit Center, is located in Westwood, CA.

Colby Rebel Psychic Medium

1792 Kelton Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90024

INFO@COLBYREBEL.COM