Liber8 Proxy has created a New undetectable Operating System with Anti Detect and Unlimited Residential Proxy on a VPS
The Best Proxy provider Liber8 Proxy Announces a New Cloud-Based Operating System with Anti Detect, Virtual Machines and Unlimited Worldwide Residential Proxy
This new system is a new scientific breakthrough in the world of information security because such a system is impossible to be detected or tracked or identify by the current technology”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new modified operating system comes on a cloud, allowing members to connect to the system through the remote desktop or VNC.
— Computer Scientists say
What is Liber8 Pro AntiDetect VPS?
Liber8 Pro VPS is a cloud-based modified operating system that lets you create virtual machine profiles to mask computers. Instead of using physical devices, Liber8 Pro uses physical device simulation with the ability to create a proxy for each one.
With Liber8 Proxy, you can create separate virtual machines with completely different computer components. This lets you keep your real PC parameters private from websites when you browse. The websites will only be able to read the virtual machine profile you created. Furthermore, cookies, cache, etc, will be stored separately for each profile.
What is the difference between Liber8 Pro and the AntiDetect programs?
Antidetect programs depend only on creating a profile for each browser and separating them from each other and giving them different computer components to get different fingerprint values in the end.
But there are many flaws in these programs, including that, for example, there are always some leaks, and therefore the site will recognize you in the end, and may even get the real IP as well.
In addition, these programs work only for browsing the web, for example, you cannot install a program or a game on your computer and use the AntiDetect program with it because it is for web browser only.
While in Liber8 Pro the system will be completely changed and language files are also placed to suit each proxy according to the country, time zone, GPS Location spoof, MAC Address, browsers user agents, RAM, CPU, Webrtc Spoof, Canvas Spoof, Local IP, Subnet, DNS, Fonts, Web GL, Cross-origin login, The picture with the news shows all the values that can be changed.
In addition, of course, to the original service provided by the site, which is Unlimited Worldwide Residential Proxy.
So, each virtual device will get its profile and residential proxy, compatible with device components such as language, fonts, timezone, etc.
How to use Liber8 pro VPS System?
The new System is like a Remote Computer.
First step You login to That remote computer using Remote Desktop (RDP)
You type in search that beside start menu in your windows "remote desktop"
And then simply type the server address, username, and password
The system itself looks normal but it is not normal
Liber8 Proxy Developers closed all bugs that governments use to spy on people
For example, there are "report bots" and "spy bots" like Google bots, Threat Metrix, Microsoft Report Bots, etc.
The bots are not only in the system but are also online in all google services and everyone now uses at least one of Google's services, it is called "Third Party Report"
The smart Idea here is not to block the bots.
If you tried to block the bots they would suspect that there is something wrong and they would send another bot.
What Liber8 Proxy did is simply redirect the bot DNS to another IP address
So they will be unable to see you.
The second important thing that Liber8 Proxy did is the Anti Detect.
There are many Anti Detect browsers;
But They cover the browser only, and they leak your real IP and other values after you use them for a long time, and some websites block them by reading the modified browser hash itself, so when they know that you use an anti detect browser they may ban you.
What Liber8 Proxy did was different.
Liber8 Proxy Anti Detect system covers the full system not only the browser, it modifies the system so it would looks real system to all websites.
Not only that but Liber8 Proxy also added a lot of options to modify the Virtual Machine.
1) Select a Virgin Residential proxy for any country, state, city, or ISP you want.
2) Auto Spoof GPS Location to be the same Proxy IP Location and enable it to earn the website's trust.
3) Spoof WebRTC to be the same as the residential proxy IP because if you blocked it some websites would suspect that you are hiding something.
4) Change MAC ID.
5) Change Local IP.
6) Noise Webgl, canvas, etc.
7) Change ram size and CPU too.
8) Add a real User Agent to all browsers.
9) Choose either static IP or rotation IP (because some people use bots, so Auto rotation IP will be useful for them).
10) Auto change timezone to match the proxy.
And many other features.
And because Liber8 Proxy sells only dedicated residential proxies the fraud score will be 0 .
So All websites will trust you and they would think your login is from that country or state.
Because the residential proxy comes from a Real Internet Service Provider.
And the Proxy package that comes with that system gives the customers unlimited worldwide residential proxies.
So that system is the most secure thing ever created in the information security world.
Also, the VPS that the system built on it is 16GB Ram, so the customer can create different 10 RDP users and give each user a different Virtual Machine and different device fingerprints using the Anti Detect, and give it a different proxy too, and the 10 users can work in the same time.
And as Computer Scientists say "This new system is a new scientific breakthrough in the world of information security because such a system is impossible to be detected or tracked or identify by the current technology"
Daisy Smith
Security News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter