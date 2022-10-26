Province accepting applications for multiculturalism grants

CANADA, October 26 - Funding to tackle racism and advance racial equity is available for community organizations through the Province’s 2022-23 multiculturalism grants program.

"Racism is a systemic issue that has both intergenerational and direct impacts on Indigenous, Black and people of colour. Our government is committed to working with all partners to tackle racism in all its forms,” said Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-racism Initiatives. “This grant program will give community organizations the funding they need to help build a safer, more equitable province that works for everyone.”

More than $300,000 are available to support community projects that help reduce systemic racism and incidents of hate, as well as build capacity to address these issues in racialized communities. Each successful organization will receive as much as $5,000. Preference will be given to applications submitted by racialized and marginalized groups.

“Thanks to the multiculturalism grant we received last year, we were able to conduct a Black Women in Tech storytelling event that brought together B.C. tech employers, educators, Black women and Black community leaders to discuss these barriers, and discuss potential solutions to increase the representation of Black women in the sector,” said Pasima Sule, executive director, Black Women Business Network, which supports equity and professional growth for Black women. “Many people left the event with an increased awareness of opportunities in the sector and are considering upskilling or reskilling to join the tech sector. Many tech employers made commitments to support the cause and continue to participate in such events to learn and understand what actions they can take to increase representation in their various organizations.”

The Lillooet Friendship Centre used its 2020-21 grant to host a series of community events and activities.

“Both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people attended workshops to sew ribbon skirts that were worn by dozens of women at the Opioid Crisis Awareness March and conference, the Indigenous Day March and ceremonies and the Truth and Reconciliation Day march and memorial,” said Carol Camille, executive director, Lillooet Friendship Centre. “Funds also supported the first annual Lilloofest – a huge two-day event attended by several hundred community members that featured a Truth and Reconciliation Day march and memorial with traditional music, rattle-making workshop, drumming and dancers, and a joyous family fun day where hundreds of community members mingled together in having fun, games, music and food.”

Grant applications will be accepted until Nov. 25, 2022.

The BC Multicultural Grants program is part of the Province’s commitment to dismantle systemic racism and build a better, more inclusive province for everyone.

