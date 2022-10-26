Submit Release
Senator Marty Flynn Announces $14,750,000 in Grants Awarded to the 22nd Senate District

SCRANTON, PA – October 26, 2022 – Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne) has announced a total of $14,750,000 in grants awarded to 17 projects in the 22nd Senatorial District through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) – a Commonwealth grant program for the acquisition and construction of economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

“Each grant awarded through this program will be geared to improving the quality of life for people in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Senator Flynn. “In addition to that, they will create jobs and have a direct economic impact on our community; supporting these projects is a no brainer.”

The following entities were awarded grants through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program:

  • Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittston: $1,00,000 for Pittston City Market and Main
  • JK & BK, LLC: $1,500,000 for Pittston City Redevelopment
  • Hoofty Holdings, LLC: $500,000 for 105 Corner Street, Dunmore
  • Limited Liability Company-C corp: $2,00,000 for 1100 Penn Avenue Development
  • Scranton-Jefferson 321, LLC: $500,000 for 333 Jefferson Avenue
  • JAC Realty, Inc.: $500,00 for Covington Retail Center
  • Lakeside NEPA, Inc.: $1,000,000 for Expansion of Facility for Additional Mental Health Services
  • Indo-American Community of Scranton, Inc.: $500,000 for IACOS Community Center
  • The Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania: $1,000,000 for Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania
  • S. Johnson Technical Institute: $1,000,000 for Johnson College New and Enhanced Technical Training Facilities
  • Scranton-LTI, LP: $500,000 for the Leonard Theater
  • Greenwood Hose Co. No. 1: $1,000,000 for Moosic Fire and Police Building
  • Second Chapter, LLC: $1,000,000 for Olyphant Small Business Expansion
  • Crown S. Abington Holdings, LLC: $1,000,000 for Abington Redevelopment Phase II
  • Crown Holdings of NEPA, LLC: $750,000 for Yatesville Commercial and Industrial Development
  • Keystone College: $500,000 for Keystone Living Learning Education Center Phase II
  • King’s College: $500,000 for King’s College Student Success Center

Administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget, RACP projects must have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.

