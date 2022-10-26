Senator Santarsiero Secures $500,000 for Pine Run at Doylestown Health   

BUCKS COUNTY – October 26, 2022 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $500,000 in state funds from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) will go to the renovation and expansion of the Craft Barn at Pine Run, which is part of Doylestown Health System, creating new and renovated activity space for the community.

“The Craft Barn renovation and expansion project would be a welcome addition to Doylestown Hospital’s growing campus, creating an enhanced space for creative activities that residents and visitors can use,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I’d like to thank Governor Wolf for supporting my request to dedicate RACP funds for this project, which will help Doylestown Hospital continue to provide quality care for residents and outreach to the broader Doylestown community.”

The space will gain a new front entrance, gathering area, new studios, a larger and improved wood shop, a pottery studio, and several other upgrades and safety improvements.

“We sincerely appreciate the support of Senator Santarsiero and Governor Wolf to this very important project not only for the Villagers of Pine Run but for the entire community as a way to support creative and active lifestyles for our seniors,” said Jim Brexler, President & CEO of Doylestown Health.

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.

To learn more about RACP projects and grants, visit the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget website.

