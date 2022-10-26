Senator Kearney Announces $19 Million For Community Redevelopment Projects in Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD, PA – October 26, 2022 – Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware/Chester) today announced that state grant funding totaling $19 million has been awarded to support redevelopment projects in Delaware County.

Aldan Borough, Delaware County Community College, D’Huy Engineering, Inc., (Prospect Park Borough), Upper Darby School District, Upper Darby Township, and the William Penn School District will receive $19 million in total state funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“I am beyond thrilled that so many critical projects in my district will receive the necessary funding to support their redevelopment efforts,” said Senator Kearney. “I am especially excited that this list contains financial support for school districts, allowing them to address long-standing capital improvement needs. This is a testament to redevelopment efforts and is a step in bridging the gap of inequity within our public school systems.”

Aldan Borough was awarded $500,000 to help assist with the expansion of the borough’s Police Administrative Building.

Delaware County Community College (DCCC) received $3 million for assistance with a project to construct a Skilled Trades Training Center on the college’s new Southeast Campus located in Upper Darby Township. This new grant brings the total state investment that Senator Kearney has helped secure to support DCCC’s Southeast Campus project expansion to $8 million.

D’Huy Engineering, Inc., was awarded $4 million for additions and renovations needed to be made to Interboro High School in Prospect Park Borough.

Upper Darby School District received $2.5 million for the construction of a new middle school in Clifton Heights.

Upper Darby Township was awarded $2 million for the Upper Darby Community Center 3 project.

William Penn School District received $7 million for help with much-need capital improvements outlined in the district’s facilities master plan.

