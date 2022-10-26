Schwank Announces $20.5 Million in State Funding for the 11th District

Reading — October 26, 2022 — This evening Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) announced $20.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program grant funding for seven 11th Senatorial District projects.

Alvernia University was awarded $7.5 million in funding for the development of the vacant sixth floor of the Reading CollegeTowne building, which will allow the university to expand program offerings and student housing.

Reading Area Community College received $5 million in funding for the Weitz Health Pavilion. With funding, Weitz Hall will undergo a series of physical improvements to increase learning space for health care students and workers. The project would allow all health care programming to be housed in one building.

Albright College was granted $3 million in funding for renovations to the Leo Camp Building. The building will become the home of the Science Research Institute, which offers after-school and summer learning programs to middle school and high school-age students. The renovations will include the addition of a food and brewery science lab that will accelerate scientific exploration, foster community relationships, and establish Albright as one of the leading centers for innovation in the region.

“I’m very pleased to see Gov. Wolf continue to support Berks County’s thriving network of higher education,” Schwank said. “We now have three institutions of higher education operating in Reading that are able to move forward with big projects that will provide students with world-class educational opportunities and help the commonwealth meet its long-term workforce needs.”

The Olivet Boys and Girls Club received $1 million in funding for safety and infrastructure improvements around four centers operating in the City of Reading. This includes electrical, HVAC, and plumbing upgrades and full line of sight doors, electronic locking doors, security cameras, and outdoor lighting.

KidsPeace was awarded $1 million in grant funding for improvement at its Berks County facility located in Muhlenberg Township. The funding will be used on an upgraded HVAC system, a roof replacement, health, and safety upgrades and to repave sidewalks around the facility.

Schwank said the Olivet Boys and Girls Club and KidsPeace projects will help fill youth programming needs in Berks County.

“We need organizations ready and willing to provide a helping hand to our youngest citizens,” Schwank said. “I had the opportunity to meet with the staff at the Olivet Boys and Girls Club and KidsPeace and I know that the support they are being given by the commonwealth will make a positive impact on the lives of Berks County’s youth.”

$2 million in funding was awarded to FirstEnergy Stadium in continued support of renovations that are necessary to meet the facility standard issued by Major League Baseball.

The Reading Housing Authority was granted $1 million in funding to support the Oakbrook Homes Center for Community Services. The project will renovate the former boiler plant to create a core, shell, and exterior for a new Family Services Complex.

###