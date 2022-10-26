Sen. Hughes Announces Nearly $29M in RACP Grants for Groups in 7th Senatorial District

HARRISBURG, PA – October 26, 2022 − Today, State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced the awarding of $28,950,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants to various organizations for 24 projects in the 7th senatorial district, which is made up of parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.

RACP is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

“I am pleased to see such a variety of groups receive RACP funding to support projects that will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our community,” said Sen. Hughes, who advocated for the grants. “These projects are going to improve and restore our natural resources, create new and innovative work spaces, revitalize performing arts centers and museums, invest in programs and spaces for our young people, and much more. I know these grants are going to make a big difference in bettering the place we call home.”

The projects awarded grants in the 7th senatorial district are as follows:

PHILADELPHIA

City of Philadelphia – Rebuild was awarded $1.35 million for a project involving the renovation of the Shepard Recreation Center, which also features improvements to the outdoor site.

Philadelphia Youth Basketball, Inc. was awarded $1 million for its Youth Development and Community Empowerment Center in North Philadelphia.

Cobbs Creek Foundation was awarded $3.5 million to restore areas along Cobbs Creek, Indian Creek, and five unnamed tributaries.

PA Opportunity Park Partners LLC was awarded $2.2 million for its Budd Bioworks – Budd Innovation Center, which will develop a lab and small-scale commercialization space.

University Place Associates 3.0, LLC was awarded $2 million for the Ben Franklin Innovation & Community Impact Center, which will be a lab/office co-working, workforce development and incubator space.

Mann Center for the Performing Arts was awarded $2 million for its 50 th anniversary capital improvements project, which in this phase will include expansion of the Mann’s plaza and entryway, renovation of the box office and welcome center, and more.

Integral Molecular was awarded $1 million for its Biotechnology Pandemic Research Center at One uCity Square.

McCubed Partners, LLC was awarded $2 million for its Westpark redevelopment project which includes significant infrastructure updates to reconnect Westpark to the adjacent street grid, local public transportation, and more.

Share Food Program was awarded $1.75 million for its Share Volunteer Entrance project which will demolish and renovate the west wing of the organization’s warehouse.

4151 Lancaster Avenue LLC was awarded $1 million for a project which will construct a new commercial space consisting of a grocery store, trade school, and a daycare center.

Pennrose PHL LLC was awarded $1 million for its Good Shepherd Senior project, which will construct a residential development for seniors in the Overbrook neighborhood.

Monell Chemical Senses Center was awarded $1 million for a project focused on the senses of taste of smell.

City of Philadelphia – Rebuild was awarded $1 million for a project which will partially demolish the existing recreation building at Carousel House and construct a new area facility.

William H. Gray III Memorial Foundation was awarded $1 million for a project which will address the memorial design, fabrication, and installation.

Pursuing Transformation, Inc. was awarded $1 million for its workforce development and economic empowerment generator in North Philadelphia, which will renovate the existing building into space for an academy for skilled vocational training in building trades and the construction industry and more.

Community Council MH/MR Inc. was awarded $900,000 for a project involving the renovation of the Community Council Health System’s facility at 4900 Wyalusing Avenue.

Work to Ride, Inc was awarded $800,000 for its Chamounix Stables Refurbishment and Indoor Riding Arena Build II project, which includes a new arena building, a new connector building, and renovation of the existing center.

NewCourtland was awarded $750,000 for the revitalization of the blighted Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute site to create an intergenerational campus.

Methodist Services was awarded $700,000 for its Power House redevelopment project, which involves restoring the historic exterior of the building and repurposing the building as its new Youth Center.

Gaudenzia Foundation, Inc. was awarded $500,000 to fund the deferred maintenance and renovation of the current building at 3200 Henry Avenue.

Laurel Hill Cemetery Company was awarded $500,000 to address repairs to the Gatehouse.

Please Touch Museum was awarded $500,000 to repair the north side of the museum’s Memorial Hall.

KIPP Whittier Development LLC was awarded $500,000 for its project to transform the former Whittier School into a modern, environmentally sustainable facility for KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

AIM Academy was awarded $1 million for its AIM Institute for Learning and Research redevelopment and expansion project, which will feature a two-story addition, a green courtyard, classrooms, collaborative work areas, and more.

For more information about the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a full list of projects awarded grants across the commonwealth, visit: RACP (pa.gov)

