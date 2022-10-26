Senator Santarsiero and Representative Davis Secure $2 Million for Bristol Riverside Theatre Renovation

BUCKS COUNTY – October 26, 2022 − State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Tina Davis (D-141) announced $2 million in state funds from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) will go to a major renovation project at the Bristol Riverside Theatre in Bristol Borough.

“I’d like to thank Governor Wolf for supporting our request to dedicate RACP funds for the Bristol Riverside Theatre renovation, which will revitalize this award-winning establishment and breathe new life into the arts scene in Bristol Borough,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “The Bristol Riverside Theatre has produced quality theatre for 35 years, and this project will enable the theatre to attract locals and visitors for years to the area for years to come.”

“I’m proud that I had the opportunity to work with Sen. Santarsiero on securing the $2 million in RACP funds for the Bristol Riverside Theatre renovation,” state Rep. Davis said. “The renovation of this award-wining cultural jewel will help enhance the area’s quality of life and economy, drawing new residents to this booming quarter of the commonwealth.”

The renovation will be a total overhaul of the theatre, which has not been upgraded since opening in 1986 in a historic movie theater in Bristol Borough. The project will include demolition of the 300-seat space and construction of a state-of-the-art facility to attract theatre-goers to the more than 200 performances the theatre puts on annually.

“We are absolutely overjoyed by the announcement of this grant which will be truly transformational for Bristol Riverside Theatre,” said Amy Kaissar, Co-Producing Director for the theatre. “This grant, at this moment in time, is a moving recognition of the importance of our mission and BRT’s centrality to our community. Our buildings have not been updated since 1986 so we can’t wait to welcome patrons to a refreshed, upgraded, and newly accessible building. We are deeply grateful to Sen. Santarsiero, Rep. Davis, Gov. Wolf, Ralph DiGuiseppe and the Redevelopment Authority of Bucks County for recognizing the value of what we do.”

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.

To learn more about RACP projects and grants, visit the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget website .

