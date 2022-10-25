Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.25.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tyrone Bland, 51, of Altadena, has been appointed to the California Water Commission. Bland has been Head of Government Affairs at Creative Artists Agency since 2020. He was Vice President of State and Local Government Relations at Herbalife from 2016 to 2020, Managing Partner at Porter Tellus LLC from 2007 to 2016 and Managing Director of the Capitol Hill Consulting Group from 2005 to 2007. Bland was Director of Government Affairs, Western Region for Amtrak from 2003 to 2005, a Legislative Representative for the City of Los Angeles from 1998 to 2000 and Chief of Staff to Assemblymember Carl Washington in the California State Assembly from 1996 to 1998. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bland is a Democrat.

Denise Kadara, 69, of Allensworth, has been reappointed to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2014. Kadara served in several positions for the City of San Mateo from 1997 to 2004, including as Senior Management Analyst and Economic Development Specialist. She was a Senior Planner for the City of Hesperia from 1990 to 1994 and served in several positions for the City of Fontana from 1986 to 1990, including as Senior Planner and Administrative Analyst. Kadara was a Project Coordinator for the City of Norwalk from 1984 to 1986 and served in several positions for the City of West Covina from 1978 to 1984, including as an Aide and Planning Intern. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Kadara is a Democrat.

Kimberly Cox, 62, of Helendale, has been reappointed to the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2013. Cox has been General Manager at the Helendale Community Services District since 2007. She was Senior Management Analyst for the City of Victorville Public Works Department from 2003 to 2007 and a Water Resources Specialist for the City of Hesperia Water Department from 1999 to 2003. Cox was a Customer Service Representative at Roadway Express from 1991 to 1999. Cox earned a Doctor of Public Administration degree from the California Baptist University and a Master of Public Administration degree in Water Resources Management from California State University, San Bernardino. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Cox is a Republican.

Amy Horne, 68, of Truckee, has been reappointed to the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2003. She was an Intern at the Natural Resources Defense Council, in the Office of U.S. Senator Harry Reid, in 2015 and an Intern in the Office of the Delta Watermaster at the California State Water Resources Control Board in 2014. Horne was a Science Writer at the Tahoe Environmental Research Center from 2007 to 2009, Research Director at the Sierra Business Council from 1998 to 2005 and a Forest Researcher at the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Northwest Research Station from 1993 to 1997. Horne earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Boyd School of Law, Doctor of Philosophy in Forestry and Master of Forest Science degrees from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, and a Master of Public Administration degree in Natural Resource Policy and Management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Horne is a Democrat.

Michael Méndez, 44, of Long Beach, has been reappointed to the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2021. Méndez has been an Assistant Professor and Andrew Carnegie Fellow in the Department of Urban Planning and Public Policy at the University of California, Irvine since 2019. He was a Faculty Fellow and Associate Research Scientist at the Yale School of the Environment from 2016 to 2019 and a Postdoctoral Scholar and Lecturer at the University of San Francisco’s Department of Environmental Science from 2015 to 2016. Méndez was Legislative Director at the University of California, Office of the President from 2008 to 2010, Senior Government Affairs Advocate at Blue Shield of California from 2006 to 2008 and Senior Legislative Aide in the Office of California State Assemblymember Cindy Montañez from 2003 to 2006. He is a member of the National Academies of Sciences’ Board on Environmental Change and Society and the Alliance for a Better Community. Méndez earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Urban and Environmental Planning from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Public Policy degree in City and Environmental Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Méndez is a Democrat.

James Stahl, 79, of Rancho Palos Verdes, has been reappointed to the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2018. Stahl has been President of JFS Environmental Engineering since 2015. He was Vice President at MWH Global, Stantec Engineering from 2007 to 2015 and held several positions at the Sanitation District of Los Angeles County from 1969 to 2007, including Chief Engineer and General Manager, Assistant Chief Engineer and General Manager, Director of the Solid Waste Division and Director of Treatment Plant Design. Stahl is a member of the Water Environment Federation, National Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Environmental Engineers. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Stahl is a Democrat.

Megan Lim-Blair, 37, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2018. Blair has been Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives for Rady Children’s Hospital since 2019. She was Chief Development Officer at the San Diego Public Library Foundation from 2008 to 2019. She was Capital Campaign and Major Gifts Manager at Girl Scouts, San Diego – Imperial Council from 2007 to 2008, where she was a Fund Development Associate from 2006 to 2007. Blair was a Development Associate and Environmental Analyst at Save the Harbor, Save the Bay from 2003 to 2005. She is a member of Women Give San Diego. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Blair is a Democrat.

Gary Strawn, 76, of Santee, has been reappointed to the to the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2010. Strawn was an Engineering Consultant at Gary Strawn Consulting from 2007 to 2012 and a Program Manager at United Technologies Hamilton Sundstrand from 1988 to 2006. He served as an Officer in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1988. Strawn is a member of the San Diego River Park Foundation, San Diego Fly Fishers, San Diego River Conservancy and the Mission Trails Regional Park Citizens Advisory Committee. Strawn earned a Master of Science degree in Materiel Management from the United States Naval Postgraduate School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Strawn is registered without party preference.

Bryn Forhan, 63, of Fresno, has been reappointed to the San Joaquin River Conservancy Board, where she has served since 2001. Forhan has been Owner at the Forhan Company since 2002. She was Vice President of Government and Community Relations at Community Medical Centers from 1995 to 2002 and was District Chief of Staff for California State Assemblymember Jim Costa from 1991 to 1994. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Forhan is a Democrat.

Kristine Murray, 54, of Anaheim, has been reappointed to the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2018. Murray has been President and Chief Executive Officer at KLM Strategies since 2018. She was Senior Vice President at Willdan Group Inc. from 2010 to 2018. Murray served as Executive Director of Government Affairs at the Orange County Transportation Authority from 2008 to 2010, where she was Manager of Government Relations from 2004 to 2006. She was Vice President of Government Affairs at the Orange County Business Council from 2006 to 2008, Director of Government Relations at the San Bernardino Association of Governments from 2002 to 2004 and Director of Communications at Polar Air Cargo from 2000 to 2002. She was West Coast Government Affairs Director at the Air Transportation Association from 1998 to 2000, Director of Government Affairs at the City of Long Beach from 1996 to 1998 and a Legislative Assistant in the Office of U.S. Congressman Stephen Horn from 1992 to 1996. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Murray is registered without party preference.