Statewide trout stocking highlights for November 2022

Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this November. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.

Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

November 2022 Fish Stocking Highlights

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam | 1,080 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road | 1,080 rainbow trout

The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country! Learn more about how Fish and Game works to manage and improve trout populations on this section of river.

Caldwell Rotary Pond | 1,000 rainbow trout

Located in a park-like setting, this pond offers lots of bank fishing and provides young anglers easy access to fish for rainbows, bluegills and bass. A dock is available so visitors of every mobility level can enjoy the fishing.

Eagle Island Park Pond | 450 rainbow trout

Located within Eagle Island State Park, this pond is easily accessible. The park offers many recreation options. State park rules and fees apply.

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond | 300 rainbow trout

Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting. This pond is one of more than seventy waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple and there are lots of fish to catch.

Kleiner Pond | 900 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths.

Legacy Park Pond | 350 rainbow trout

Also known as Mountain Home Pond, this great little fishing pond is located in the heart of Legacy Park.

Parkcenter Pond | 700 rainbow trout

Conveniently located near downtown Boise, the greenbelt and the BSU campus, this pond is a popular local fishing spot with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees.

Payette Greenway Pond | 450 rainbow trout

This easily accessible pond along the Payette River offers partially paved access and a variety of fishing options. Near the confluence of the Payette and Snake, this gives anglers the choice of fishing the pond or either river.

Riverside Pond | 900 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, it’s tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Sawyers Pond | 500 rainbow trout

This pond complex offers lots of fishing options. Anglers can launch small boats to access a series of ponds of varying sizes. Numerous docks and shoreline access provide great fishing opportunities.

Sego Prairie Pond (Nicholson Pond) | 475 rainbow trout

This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing for trout and panfish within Nicholson Park in Kuna.

Weiser Community Pond | 500 rainbow trout

This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.

Williams Pond | 450 rainbow trout

Located within the City of Boise's Marianne Williams Park, this pond has a large fishing platform, paved paths, and plenty of shoreline access.

Magic Valley Region

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond | 900 rainbow trout

These two ponds are a quick drive from Twin Falls. Both feature excellent access with regular trout stocking. Kids Pond is open to kids 12 and under and Filer Pond is open to anglers of any age.

Southeast Region

McTucker Pond | 1,000 rainbow trout

Surrounded by willows and large cottonwood trees, there are many places for kids to fish at this large pond located west of Blackfoot.

Salmon Region

Hayden Creek Pond | 200 rainbow trout

Here is a family friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Hyde Creek Pond | 200 rainbow trout

This small irrigation pond is surrounded by sagebrush. The open site and level terrain provide ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers and those who want to practice casting techniques.