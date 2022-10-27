Five Empathy Statements for Achieving Great Customer Satisfaction
Customer Empathy
Customer empathy is essential for lower costs, higher customer satisfaction (Csat), and customer loyalty. Therefore, any call center committed to customer-centricity should ensure that its agents are outstanding at customer empathy. To ensure agents deliver customer empathy consistently, they need to be trained, coached, and monitored through their quality assurance (QA) program and post-call surveys.
It is important to emphasize that customer empathy is not limited to an agent handling a call where the customer is upset or dissatisfied but also applies to all moments of truth (MoT) customers experience interacting with a call center.
What is Customer Empathy?
Customer empathy is a call center agent's ability to walk in the customer's shoes by understanding their situation and feelings to help them connect emotionally with the customer. The emotional connection helps guide agents with the necessary actions while using compassion.
Why is Customer Empathy Important?
Most customers using a call center expect the agent to be able to resolve their inquiry or problem on the first call and provide compassionate customer service. When you consider that most companies compete on customer service delivery, the agent's ability to provide customer empathy can be a big CX differentiator.
How to Show Customer Empathy?
At SQM Group, we have been collecting agent customer service success stories with leading North American call centers for over 15 years. The common theme of these stories is that the agent showed customer empathy. For agents to show customer empathy comes down to the daily actions a call center takes to ensure customers feel heard, understood, and valued. Also, customers feel their issues and concerns are taken seriously, and the agents do everything possible to help them. Here are seven tips for agents to show customer empathy:
An agent using customer empathy statements is a way to convey to a customer they understand their situation and feelings and to help them connect emotionally with the customer. Furthermore, agents using empathy statements can demonstrate the desire to solve the customer's problem, answer questions, and deliver a great CX.
Empathy statements are short phrases that help agents connect emotionally with customers. So, here are some empathy statements that an agent can use to help them deliver great customer service:
1. I'm sorry that you experienced this issue.
An agent saying sorry is not the same as admitting your company did something wrong. Saying sorry when a customer is upset is an effective way for an agent to make the customer feel understood and heard. However, agents should avoid coming off to customers using a canned script. Instead, agents need to mean it when they say they are sorry.
2. This has happened to me too.
Customer empathy is an agent's ability to walk in the customer's shoes. For example, an agent telling a customer this has happened to them is telling them that they have walked in their shoes and, as a result, can make an emotional connection to their situation. Furthermore, this approach validates the customer's problems or concerns by confirming that other people have experienced similar concerns, demonstrating that the agent understands their situation.
3. If this happened to me, I would feel the same way as you do.
If a customer had to phone a call center two or more times to resolve the same issue or problem, a customer could feel very frustrated or upset. An agent is confirming that they would feel the same way as the customer can create a basis for trust. In addition, not only does it show customer empathy for their situation, but it also makes the customer feel understood and heard.
4. You are absolutely right.
Validating customers' feelings about their situation can be as simple as confirming they are right about an issue or problem. Telling a customer they are absolutely right demonstrates respect and empathy for the customer's viewpoint and situation. A customer might be right about the entire issue or problem or partly right. If the customer is partially right, an agent should look for areas of the situation they can express where the customer is right. Telling a customer they are right about a problem makes them feels heard and that the agent is an advocate for them and will do everything possible to help them
5. I want to confirm that I understand what you told me. I'm hearing that.
An agent can not show empathy if they do not understand the customer's issue or problem. An agent expressing the desire to deeply listen to the customer's issue or problem by restating what they heard and allowing them to correct them if they are wrong enhances the customer and agent connection and provides great customer service. Also, using "I" in the empathy statement demonstrates an agent's willingness to go the extra mile to understand the problem and help solve the customer's issue.
